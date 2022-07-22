Brad Pitt on wearing a skirt on the red carpet: “I wanted to feel the breeze”

The summer in Europe has been quite intense these last few days, but whoever warmed up the weather was Brad Pitt, passing through Germany. The actor was asked why he wore a skirt on the red carpet for his new movie, Bullet train, in Berlin, and gave a hilarious response.

After hearing the journalist’s question, he gave a mischievous smile, hesitated a little and then shot: “The breeze, man, the breeze”, referring to the private parts.

Pitt was also wearing boots and jackets with cuffs in destroyed effect and even drew attention for the two tattoos he has on his legs.

The film is scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on August 4th.

In the plot, which is based on the novel by Kotara Isaka (2010), the veteran actor plays an unlucky assassin known as Ladybug, whose mission is to catch a suitcase that is on a high-speed train.

The problem is that he is not alone, as the object is also of interest to other ‘competitors’, which leads to the entire conflict of the film.

In the cast are still other great names, such as: Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Aaron Taylor Johnson (Godzilla), Brian Tyree Henry (Killer toy), Zazie Beetz (deadpool 2), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Masi Oka (heroes), Logan Lerman (from the Percy Jackson films), Andrew Koji (warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (Westworld), Karen Fukuhara (the boys), singer Bad Bunny (Narcos: Mexico) and a cameo by actress Sandra Bullock.

The actor opened up about depression and said he felt alone all his life

The star’s outburst, which took place during a recent interview with the American magazine GQ, took the public by surprise.

“I’ve always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a child, alone even here, and it’s only recently that I’ve had a bigger hug from my friends and family.”

“What is this line [da tatuagem]was [o poeta Rainer Maria] Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, that’s maturity, that’s growth,” he said.

