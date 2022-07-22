Brazilian artist is the target of xenophobia after exhibition of work in Europe: ‘it was not discovery, it was killing’

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Brazilian artist Rodrigo Ribeiro Saturnino was the target of xenophobia in Portugal after the exhibition of a flag with the words “It wasn’t discovery, it was slaughter” and displayed in the Interferences exhibition of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology of Lisbon (MAAT). “People somehow end up attacking my work and attacking my work in a very aggressive way, with a lot of hate and a lot of xenophobia”, said Saturnino, who has lived in the country since 2007, when he moved to do a master’s degree. The information was published this Friday (22) by the newspaper O Globo.

The artist stated that he expected criticism. According to him, the presence of the work in the exhibition had to receive the approval of the direction of MAAT. “What I found interesting is that the proposal came from me and had this moment of internal debate, of concern about how the museum would position itself. It would be a political statement for the museum to welcome that piece into that space”.

The flag received criticism from Portuguese Bruno Felipe Costa, from the conservative CDS – PP party, who on social media said he considered the Brazilian’s work as “a shame and an offense to Portugal and its history”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Also on the networks, a professor of law at the University of Lisbon said that the MAAT “displays exhibitions of the most hateful and scurvy extreme left-wing ideological rubbish that are an insult to Portugal” and called for a boycott of the contemporary art museum.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING