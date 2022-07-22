Brazilian giant opens talks for hiring Vitinho, who will leave Flamengo

In the final stretch of the contract, forward Vitinho will not renew and will leave Flamengo, at the latest, at the end of the season.

According to Cahê Mota, from ge, the parties have decided that there is no reason to renew the striker’s contract. In this way, with the conversations closed, proposals will be evaluated, with an immediate exit not being discarded.

Botafogo opens conversations with Vitinho

And the first major player interested in Vitinho’s football is Botafogo, by John Textor. As pointed out by Mateus, from Guia Alvinegro, John Textor’s club is once again keeping an eye on the striker. It is worth mentioning that, at the beginning of the year, Vitinho had already been speculated on the team.

Botafogo’s Bastidores portal goes further and completes the information, stating that the athlete’s staff is already in talks with Glorioso. However, for the deal to happen, the player would have to accept a salary reduction. However, the deal would be for next year, since Vitinho can no longer play for another team in this Brasileirão.

Vitinho was even revealed by Botafogo himself, where he played professionally between 2012 and 2013. In addition to Bota and Fla, he also played for CSKA and Internacional.