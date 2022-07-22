Brazilian giant opens talks with Juventus for the signing of midfielder Arthur

The still young Arthur, outside of Allegri’s plans, may be returning to Brazilian football in this local transfer window. The midfielder is out of Juventus’ plans, and the destination could be the Serie B of Brazilian football.

According to information from “Tuttosports”, the Guild opened conversations to try to return Arthur to the club later this year. The Rio Grande do Sul board is aware of the player’s lack of space in Serie A and seeks to take advantage of this to count on his football, even if it is on a loan contract until the end of the season or July 2023.

Arthur is a Gremio breeder, and joined European football with great promise. After playing for Barcelona, ​​he arrived at Juventus, but he also failed to deliver as expected, embittering the bench more than starting games.

Talks between Grêmio and Juventus are still at an early stage. Grêmio knows they can’t do anything financially crazy and trusts the player’s willingness to return, as a way to get his football back.

In addition to Grêmio, more clubs look to Arthur

Also according to the source, more clubs look to Arthur, a fact that may weigh on Grêmio’s side. In the Premier League, for example, Arthur is a target for Arsenal, as well as Roma in Italy.

