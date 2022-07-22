British prime minister candidates launch their campaigns

posted on 7/21/2022 1:12 PM



(credit: Tolga Akmen, Daniel LEAL / AFP)

London, United Kingdom- British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, favorite to succeed Boris Johnson at Downing Street, criticized rival Rishi Sunak on Thursday for his fiscal policy as finance minister, at the start of a six-week campaign. .

A day after the definition of the last two candidates in the election of the new Conservative leader, who will be chosen by the members of the party in a vote by mail, the result of which will be announced on September 5, the two candidates released their plans in the press.

Both claim to be the best at defeating the opposition Labor Party in the next legislative election, scheduled for 2024. The accumulation of scandals under Johnson has pushed the Labor Party to the top of the polls.

In the Daily Mail, Truss emphasized his approach “rooted in conservative values” and an immediate reduction in tax pressure, at its highest level “in 70 years”.

He promised to reverse the recent increase in social security contributions, suspend taxes on energy bills to promote renewable energy and an emergency budget.

During the campaign, Sunak accused tax cut advocates of envisioning “fanciful economic policies with promises of unfunded spending.”

In an interview with the BBC on Thursday, Truss said he would have liked “Boris to continue as prime minister” despite the succession of scandals, “but he no longer had the support” of the Conservative parliamentary group.

Moving away from Sunak, whose July 5 government resignation helped precipitate Johnson’s downfall, Truss stressed that she is not the candidate for economic continuity. “Growth cannot be taxed,” she argued.

As for support for remaining in the European Union, which he defended in the 2016 referendum, he said that it was “wrong”.

In the Daily Telegraph columns, Sunak tried to refute the head of diplomacy, also claiming the legacy of the ultra-liberal prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

“My values ​​are Thatcherites, I believe in work, family and integrity,” he wrote. “I am a Thatcherite, I contest as a Thatcherite, and I would rule as a Thatcherite,” she emphasized.

Sunak promised “a series of reforms as far-reaching as those led by the ‘Iron Lady’ in the 1980s to encourage growth and prosperity in every corner of the UK” and “use the freedoms Brexit has given us”.