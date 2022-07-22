Camera catches meteor fall in northern Santa Catarina

A meteor passed over the territory of four municipalities in Santa Catarina this Thursday, 22. A camera caught the phenomenon in Monte Castelo, in the north of Santa Catarina, at 19:26.

Amateur astronomer Jocimar Justino says that the event lasted about three seconds and the speed was estimated at more than 60,000 kilometers per hour. He explains that this type of meteor is not uncommon. “Although it was quite beautiful, the glow was not so intense that it was classified as a bolide or fireball.”

In addition to Monte Castelo, the meteor passed over the territories of Itaiópolis, also in the north of the state, Santa Terezinha, in the Alto Vale do Itajaí, and Santa Cecília, in the Serra Catarinense.

Watch the video:

Did you see a meteor fall? Learn how to communicate:

Jocimar says that when catching a meteor strike, the population can report it to Bramon, the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network.

There is a quick form that can be filled out online by anyone. Bramon requests the information to analyze what happened and contribute to worldwide meteor studies.

The system calculates where the phenomenon happened through the reports sent. “This is very important because cameras do not always record”, points out Jocimar.

Access the form clicking here.

