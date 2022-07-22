Can the company monitor employees and workstations?

The news that an American worker who worked from home was fired after discovering that she was being secretly watched by the company spread through social networks, through the camera on her workstation, aroused a series of doubts about the rules in force for this type of work in Brazil.

Lawyer Antília Reis warns: monitoring is possible, yes, at workstations — as long as it is detailed in the employment contract and does not involve audio or video surveillance of the person, which would violate the constitutional principle of inviolability.

The existence of so-called “bossware”, programs that monitor employees without them realizing it is nothing new in the world. A recent survey, published by Digital.com, which specializes in labor market analysis, revealed that 60% of companies in the US and Europe that work from home use some type of program that monitors the performance of employees who work from home. remote way.

This type of software — whose classification is a pun in reference to the word “boss”, which means boss, in English — turned out to be able to monitor every action of the worker, from the time the computer is turned on to the websites visited, emails sent, keyboard or mouse clicks (or time without keys being pressed).

In some cases, the “bossware” can also provide images, showing the company what the person is doing, indoors, during working hours — capturing videos and photos through the camera attached to the workstations. That’s exactly what happened to the American Michae Jay, who only discovered the action when she was caught preparing a snack in the kitchen during working hours, ended up reprimanded, exposed the action and ended up fired.

But, after all, how does it work in Brazil?

According to lawyer Antilia Reis, who specializes in labor and business law, digital control of employees working from home is allowed in Brazil, as long as it is provided for in the contract where and how this monitoring will be carried out. Another caveat is audio and video captured inside the worker’s home. These would violate the principle of privacy, provided for in the Federal Constitution.

“The CLT is silent for cases of work at home office, but the Federal Constitution in its article 5, item X, provides for the inviolability of the intimacy and private life of the human person”, explains the lawyer. “I understand that controlling the worker through cameras and videos violates the employee’s privacy”.

According to item X of article 5 of the Constitution, “the intimacy, private life, honor and image of people are inviolable, ensuring the right to compensation for material or moral damage resulting from their violation”.

However, remembers the specialist, there are programs that control the hours and breaks of work at home office. They check breaks, time spent in front of the computer.

“Companies that have employees working in the home office system must have drawn up a contract with specific rules describing the tasks to be performed, how the activities will be supervised, how household expenses will be divided and to whom the employee should report”, warns the expert.

She recalls that, in March of this year, Provisional Measure 1,108 was published, which regulates remote work and adjusts labor legislation to guarantee certain rights and duties that were previously exclusive to individuals hired on a face-to-face basis.

It also explains that employees working from home do not need to mark the point under the terms of the labor reform. That is, employees working from home or teleworking are exempt from booking and recording their workday.

The employer must map the data of the company’s current scenario, clearly define short and long-term goals, involve employees in strategic planning and rely on technological resources, which will bring ease when measuring productivity.

antilia Reis, labor lawyer

The working day must be that provided for by the CLT, that is, a maximum period of eight hours a day and exceptionally two additional hours. “When it comes to home office activities, the system for controlling the hours worked must be done by digital means, so that it is possible for the organization to gather the registration data of all employees who work through telework”.