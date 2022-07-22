Casimiro reacts expelled from Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro: ‘This crazy guy’

Admin 20 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Casimiro reacting ot
photo: Playback/Twitch

Casimiro reacting to coach Paulo Pezzolano being sent off in this Wednesday’s match (20), between Cruzeiro and CSA

Streamer and commentator, Casimiro Miguel reacted to the expulsion of Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano, in the duel against CSA, this Wednesday (20), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie B. The celestial commander received two yellow cards at the stadium Rei Pel, in Macei, for complaining about a foul suffered by the right-back Rmulo, da Raposa.

“Wow, fuck. This guy (Pezzolano) is really crazy. There was one time he was unfairly expelled, but damn, the guy stuck head to head with the judge, man. Look there. Fuck, man. Calm down, man. ‘ That referee sucks’. Ah, well, you… obviously. What’s not, huh?”, said the live streamer on Twitchthis Wednesday (20).

“But damn, it was a cool move. Wow. It was a cool move, really cool. But there’s VAR, there’s no reason for him (Pezzolano) to do this shit. Even more than we know, the referee likes to grow on top of these guys like that. P, fucked her. The VAR didn’t call. That’s what I said: ‘There’s VAR’. If the VAR thinks it has to call, it will”, completed Casimiro.

Pezzolano revolted with referee Flvio Rodrigues de Souza for a strong entry by left-back Edson, from CSA, on top of right-back Rmulo, from Raposa. The move was very close to Cruzeiro’s bench, which made the coach see the clash between the athletes a few meters away.

The heavenly commander politely demanded that the referee check VAR if the bid was for a red card. That, however, did not happen. The CSA player received only one yellow card. Given the vehemence of the complaint, Pezzolano was expelled.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao

cassimir

Casimiro Miguel, 28, who works on the channel TNT Sports Brasil, has gained popularity in recent months by making irreverent lives about football and reacting to the most diverse videos on the internet. The streamer was elected on December 16th the Personality of the Year at the 2021 Brazil eSports Award.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Vitória follows the owner of the best campaign in history in the 1st round of Serie B

It wasn’t this season. Vitória continues as the owner of the best campaign in history …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved