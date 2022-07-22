Casimiro reacts expelled from Pezzolano, from Cruzeiro: ‘This crazy guy’

photo: Playback/Twitch Casimiro reacting to coach Paulo Pezzolano being sent off in this Wednesday’s match (20), between Cruzeiro and CSA

Streamer and commentator, Casimiro Miguel reacted to the expulsion of Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano, in the duel against CSA, this Wednesday (20), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie B. The celestial commander received two yellow cards at the stadium Rei Pel, in Macei, for complaining about a foul suffered by the right-back Rmulo, da Raposa.

“Wow, fuck. This guy (Pezzolano) is really crazy. There was one time he was unfairly expelled, but damn, the guy stuck head to head with the judge, man. Look there. Fuck, man. Calm down, man. ‘ That referee sucks’. Ah, well, you… obviously. What’s not, huh?”, said the live streamer on Twitchthis Wednesday (20).

“But damn, it was a cool move. Wow. It was a cool move, really cool. But there’s VAR, there’s no reason for him (Pezzolano) to do this shit. Even more than we know, the referee likes to grow on top of these guys like that. P, fucked her. The VAR didn’t call. That’s what I said: ‘There’s VAR’. If the VAR thinks it has to call, it will”, completed Casimiro.

Pezzolano revolted with referee Flvio Rodrigues de Souza for a strong entry by left-back Edson, from CSA, on top of right-back Rmulo, from Raposa. The move was very close to Cruzeiro’s bench, which made the coach see the clash between the athletes a few meters away.

The heavenly commander politely demanded that the referee check VAR if the bid was for a red card. That, however, did not happen. The CSA player received only one yellow card. Given the vehemence of the complaint, Pezzolano was expelled.

Casimiro Miguel, 28, who works on the channel TNT Sports Brasil, has gained popularity in recent months by making irreverent lives about football and reacting to the most diverse videos on the internet. The streamer was elected on December 16th the Personality of the Year at the 2021 Brazil eSports Award.