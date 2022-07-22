CBF has Calleri bid against Palmeiras, but claims that image quality makes it impossible to draw lines | football

The machines “reset” procedure is standard, usually done immediately before the subsequent round. However, the CBF keeps the VAR clips of this move and of all the competitions it organizes in Brazilian football.

So why, even with the images, does the CBF claim that it cannot draw the lines? The entity justifies the absence of the procedure due to lack of quality in the exported images.

“The match clips were sent and are stored by the CBF Refereeing Commission for analysis and training purposes. However, the format of the file removed from the system does not allow the virtual lines to be drawn in the quality and resolution standard of the VAR. Therefore, there is no way to re-enter the images in the VAR system and simulate the procedure that, according to the protocol, is carried out during the game.”

The case is similar to what happened in the match between Bragantino and Botafogo, when the São Paulo club questioned the design of the lines in Artur’s disallowed goal. But with the difference that, at the time, the company that operates the VAR admitted the error of “calibration” of the tool, but later, “retroactively”, issued a note saying that it verified that the decision was correct. That is, the line was drawn again before the “reset” of the machine. Different procedure to the match between Palmeiras and São Paulo.

As provided for in a contract between VAR technology providers, after the match, the company (in the case of Serie A, it is Hawk-Eye) sends all VAR bids to its client, CBF, which, by protocol, needs to pass the images for IFAB and FIFA – in a kind of quality control of the VAR. And so it was done.

The case angered the board of Palmeiras, which released a note criticizing the Arbitration Commission and the CBF. Video referees Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, who worked on Choque-Rei, were removed from the CBF roster for the 17th round of the Brasileirão and sent to the Refereeing Performance Assistance Program (Pada).

Hawk-Eye, the arm of Sony that has been in charge of VAR in Serie A since its implementation in Brazil, has a contract with CBF until the end of this year and also does the job in the Copa do Brasil. In Series B, C and D, the service is provided by Sportshub.

Since arriving at the Arbitration Commission, Seneme has tried to implant his style in the CBF. He changed people throughout the team he manages, hired new people and repeated the procedure he used at Conmebol, of publicizing audio and video of VAR bids.

By releasing the VAR audio last Saturday, the CBF admitted that there was an error in the cabin, which forgot to draw the line to check if Calleri was offside before being awarded a penalty by Gustavo Gómez, which was scored with the help of video refereeing.

Two days later, Palmeiras officially requested that the line be drawn to find out if Calleri was in legal condition. Although, Seneme said it was not feasible to comply with the board’s request of the club.

After defeat by 1 to 0 to São Paulo in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras won the return by 2 to 0 when there was the controversial bid. Calleri entered the area and fell after a dispute with Gustavo Gómez.

Referee Leandro Vuaden scored nothing, but was called by VAR to review the play on the monitor. After observing only the contact between the two players – without the cabin drawing the line – the referee awarded the penalty. In the charge, Luciano scored the goal and declared the final score of the match. In the penalty shootout, São Paulo got the better and advanced to the quarterfinals.

At the press conference after the victory over Cuiabá for the Brasileirão last Thursday, Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira made it clear that he remains irritated by the move.