CCXP Awards announce winners at a ceremony in SP; check the list

In its first edition, the CCXP Awards took place on the night of this Friday, 15th, at Sala São Paulo, downtown. In a two-hour ceremony, presenter and journalist Tiago Leifert led the night, which seeks to be a reference in the appreciation of culture, especially in what is produced within Brazilian borders.
During the awards, 32 trophies – affectionately nicknamed Glória – were given to the best works, artists and content creators in six areas: films, series, literature, games & eSports, comics and content creators. It is worth noting that only the categories of movies, series and games have a single subcategory that will award the best on a global scale. In all others, the competitors are national.
In addition to Leifert, some Brazilian personalities, such as Antônio Tabet, Ed Gama and Dani Calabresa, presented the categories, introducing the competitors and announcing the winners. With Oscar pomp and formal attire, the winners took to the stage to give thanks and tell their stories. Among the winners, diversity shone with the victory of personalities such as Liniker for best actress in a series and Renata Carvalho for best actress in a film.
In one of the most anticipated awards of the night, Marcello Quintanilha won the award for best comic artist, while the comic arlindo took the award for Best Comic, yielding an exciting statement from IlustraLu. “arlindo it’s a love letter to everyone. For everyone we were, for everyone we are and for everyone we love”, she said, in the speech. In literature, Elke: Wonder Woman got better non-fiction, while The Monster Delivery Service won best fiction.
In the cinema category, some surprises, such as the victory of Judas and the Black Messiah in best movie, The Last Forest as best national film and Dawn, by Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi, in better direction — yielding an emotional and surprised speech by Lô Politi. A pity, however, that it was an “empty” award, with winners such as Seu Jorge and Renata Carvalho absent.
Check out all the award winners below. CCXP Awards on Friday night. The ceremony can be watched on the official YouTube channel.
Best Film of the Year (Global)
The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines
Attack of the Dogs
Druk – One More Round
Charm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Film (Brazil)
The Last Forest
Jellyfish
Provisional Measure
Eduardo and Monica
Monica’s Gang: Lessons
Best Direction (BR)
Anita Rocha da Silveira (Jellyfish)
Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Dawn)
Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang: Lessons)
Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)
Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)
Best Actor (BR)
Cesar Mello (Doctor Gamma)
Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
Irandhir Santos (pity)
Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)
Your George (marighella)
Best Actress (BR)
Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)
Grace Orsato (My name is Baghdad)
Jessica Ellen (Nego’s Head)
Renata Carvalho (dry wind)
Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)
Best Series of the Year (Global)
round 6
Succession
Arcane
WandaVision
Ted Lasso
Best Series (BR)
Invisible City
September mornings
The Evandro Case
tuning
Under pressure
Best Actor in a Series (BR)
Christian Malheiros (tuning)
Fábio Assunção (where is my heart)
Flavio Tolezani (SUN)
Gabriel Leone (SUN)
Selton Mello (Therapy session)
Best Actress in a Series (BR)
Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)
Hermila Guedes (Second call)
Leticia Colin (where is my heart)
Leticia Colin (Therapy session)
Licker (September mornings)
Best Comics (BR)
arlindo
Tacky Story
Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult
confined
Listen, Formosa Marcia
Best Cartoonist (BR)
Gidalti Jr. – Tacky Story
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – arlindo
Laert – Minotaur’s Handbook
Marcello Quintanilha – Listen, Formosa Marcia
Shiko – Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
Best Album (BR)
arlindo
Tacky Story
Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult
Listen, Formosa Marcia
Isolation
Best Strip and Web-strip (BR)
the urn – Amanda Miranda
Anésia & Dolores
How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends!
(Strip)
Minotaur’s Handbook
Te Rex: Zapzombie
Best Screenwriter (BR)
Gabriel Nascimento – The shortest distance between two points is an escape
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – arlindo
Kash Fyre – Spectacular and Meneghetti
Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira – confined
Marcello Quintanilha – Listen, Formosa Marcia
Best Designer (BR)
Shiko – Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
Orlando – Chico Bento – Truths
Guilherme Petreca – Shamisen: Songs of the Floating World
Camilo Solano – tiny town
Gidalti Jr. – Tacky Story
Best Art – Finalist (BR)
Alcimar Frazão – Lovistari
Amanda Miranda – the urn
Gidalti Jr. – Tacky Story
Leandro Assis – confined
Orlando – Chico Bento – Truth
Best Colorist (BR)
Fabi Marques – Anne of Green Gables
Guilherme Petreca – Shamisen: Songs of the Floating World
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – arlindo
Orlando – Chico Bento – Truth
Shiko – Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult
Best Game (Global)
It Takes Two
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Best Game (BR)
Aspire: Ina’s Tale
Dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
unsighted (Pixel Punk Studio)
Best Competitive Game (BR)
Free Fire
R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Valorant
Best Mobile Game (BR)
Free Fire
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Pokemon Unite
Best ORG (BR)
AfroGames
Fury
Loud
paiN Gaming
RED Canids Kalunga
Best Male Pro Player (BR)
Andrei “Art” Piovezan
Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos
Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
Gustavo “Sacy”
Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius
Best Female Pro-Player (BR)
Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila
Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa
Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer
Karina “kaah” Takahashi
Natalia “Daiki” Vilela
Best Fiction Book (BR)
The extinction of bees
The Monster Delivery Service
The Last Ancestor
Best non-fiction book (BR)
Elke: Wonder Woman
Ney Matogrosso: The Biography
Rational Mc’s: Surviving in Hell
Best Male Streamer (BR)
Alanzoka
Alexandre Gaules
cassimir
Jota Plays
lime
Best Female Streamer (BR)
Camila Vieira (Kalera)
Diana Zambrozuski
Gabi Cattuzzo
Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
Sher Machado
Best channel/reveal creator (BR)
Folklore BR: A New Vision
Mason’s Glove
Professor Noslen
Raphael Vicente
thallitaxavier
Best channel or content creator (BR)
Carol Moreira
Diva Depression
Young nerd
mikannn
phsantos
Best Podcast (BR)
ends of the universe
hand to hand
Modus Operandi
NerdCast
A Milkshake Named Wanda
Best Mesacast (BR)
Endless Science
Launch Braba Podcast
more than 8 minutes
podpah
Venus Podcast