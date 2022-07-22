China confiscates money, and people protest in the streets

People in China’s Henan Province protested against banks that confiscated financial deposits from account holders in the city of Zhengzhou. The acts were violently repressed, according to videos posted on the social networks. The institutions would be involved in a financial scandal.

Account holders at four regional banks in China allege that their savings have been blocked since April. These amounts would be being transferred to “investment products”, according to Chinese authorities.

Residents hit by the banking crisis, one of the worst in recent years in China, claim 40 billion yuan, or about $6 billion, in deposits have disappeared and are protesting demanding access to their savings.

On July 10, more than 1,000 depositors gathered outside the People’s Bank of China branch to stage a massive protest.

河南 村镇 银行 难 ， 储户 持续 抗议 ， 白衣 警察 将 储户带上 和 和 120 急救车 ， 万储户 怎 罢休 罢休 中国 银行 银行 ， 2022.7.10。@caijinglengyan @Qwaszx179730654 @wanquribao @trump34270341 pic.twitter.com/Gup96DyAov — 萧声匿迹 (@xiaoshengniji86) July 10, 2022

“What is scary is that the Central Bank has not intervened yet,” Dan Wang, chief economist at Hong Kong Bank Hang Seng, told the newspaper. Le Monde. “There is a high risk of contagion if people get scared and seek to withdraw money. Nine banks have already been affected. The banking system is very sensitive to this kind of sentiment”, warned the economist.