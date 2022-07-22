Chris Pine says he hasn’t heard from “Star Trek 4” again

JJ Abrams announced that he will be making “Star Trek 4” in February, and there has been no more news about the project since. Chris Pine, one of the protagonists of the franchise, said that he really doesn’t know anything. Questioned by the website deadline during his appearance at Comic-Con on Wednesday (7/21), Chris said he hasn’t heard from the project again.

The reporter pressed on, asking if he’s interested in participating, and he said “of course I am”. Chris Pine said that, if it really happens, he will be happy to participate. Currently, he promotes the movie “Dungeons & Dragons”, which could become the beginning of a new franchise.

It is worth remembering that the website The Hollywood Reporter guaranteed that the actors of “Star Trek” didn’t know about the new movie until JJ Abrams announce the news to the general public. They were taken by surprise.

“Star Trek” had no script, at least until April

In April, the Chris Pine said that the film still did not have a script, which makes negotiations with the cast difficult. “I haven’t read a script. I found the director, Matt [Shakman], who I really like. I’ve been with a producer involved, who I really like. I know that JJ [Abrams] is involved in it in some ways.” said.

“I met the new people at Paramount, which are many different types of relationships. I really liked them. Everyone seems excited at the prospect of it. There’s just no… I don’t have a tangible script to look at,” she said.

In return, Paramount Pictures has promised to start filming by the end of this year. The studio confirms negotiations for the return of the cast formed by Chris Pine (James T. Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Nyota Uhura), Karl Urban (Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy), John Cho (Hikaru Sulu) and Simon Pegg (Montgomery “Scotty”). The actors have been away from “Star Trek” since the third film, which premiered in 2016.