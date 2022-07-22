Cinematographic works recorded in Italian tourist spots to watch (and who knows how to visit) during the European summer

It’s a fact that Italy is known for envisioning and inspiring tourists visiting the region. When it comes to cinema, the country has already been the scene of several works in all types of genres, such as romance, action, drama, in numerous Italian cities. Locations such as Rome, Florence and the northern regions of the territory are the main locations chosen by directors for the recordings, many of which have become iconic.

Taking advantage of the European summer season, a list of some films that were shot in scenarios and cities that are open to visitors has been prepared.

Love & Gelato | City: Florence

If you enjoy a teen romance, Amor & Gelato is the right movie for you! Based on the book of the same name by American author Jenna Evans Welch, the feature tells the adventures of the protagonist Lina, who travels to Italy during the last summer before entering college to fulfill her late mother’s request: to meet her father. On a trip through the Italian city of Florence, Lina discovers her love for Italian gelato and meets two guys who will move her heart.

Florence is a beautiful place to visit when the destination country is Italy! The city offers tours such as the Free Tour of the Mysteries and Legends of Florence, which takes place during the night. It is also possible to tour the secret passages of Palazzo Vecchio – which was also portrayed in the fiction novel Inferno, by author Dan Brown. This tour option allows travelers to navigate a maze of hidden doors and passages in an ancient palace.