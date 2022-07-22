Cinematographic works recorded in Italian tourist spots to watch (and who knows how to visit) during the European summer

It’s a fact that Italy is known for envisioning and inspiring tourists visiting the region. When it comes to cinema, the country has already been the scene of several works in all types of genres, such as romance, action, drama, in numerous Italian cities. Locations such as Rome, Florence and the northern regions of the territory are the main locations chosen by directors for the recordings, many of which have become iconic.
- Love & Gelato | City: Florence
If you enjoy a teen romance, Amor & Gelato is the right movie for you! Based on the book of the same name by American author Jenna Evans Welch, the feature tells the adventures of the protagonist Lina, who travels to Italy during the last summer before entering college to fulfill her late mother’s request: to meet her father. On a trip through the Italian city of Florence, Lina discovers her love for Italian gelato and meets two guys who will move her heart.
Florence is a beautiful place to visit when the destination country is Italy! Civitatis has fantastic programs in the capital, such as the Free Tour of the Mysteries and Legends of Florence, which takes place during the night to give that dark air to the hidden sides of the Tuscan capital. It is also possible to include in this schedule, the Tour of the secret passages of Palazzo Vecchio – which was also portrayed in the fiction novel Inferno, by author Dan Brown. This tour option allows travelers to navigate a maze of hidden doors and passages in an ancient palace.
2.Gucci House | City: Rome
Starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, the feature film directed by Ridley Scott tells the real story of the Italian family behind the luxury brand Gucci, giving details of the murder of Maurício Gucci, heir to the brand, killed by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani in 1995.
The film is a mixture of plot, fashion, drama, glamor and magnificent settings shot in Italian landmarks such as the Italian Alps of Valle d’Aosta, Lake Como, Milan and Rome. Highlighting the capital of Italy, Rome was the scene of the wedding between Mauritius and Patrizia in the church Santa Maria in Campitelli. In addition to the scenes, urban centers appear a lot in the film with several options for tours.
Among the options, the Coliseum can be visited at night with a tour enjoying all its lighting. For those who like to mix art, history and culture in the same tour, the idea is to take a guided tour of the Roman city, getting to know Piazza di Spagna, Campo de Fiori and Piazza Navona more deeply. Last but not least, a visit to the Vatican Gardens will make the trip even more unforgettable! From the place it is possible to see St. Peter’s Basilica as well as being able to enjoy the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
3. Call me by your name | City: Lombardy Region
Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, “Call Me By Your Name” enchants the love story between Elio and Oliver during their summer vacation in northern Italy. Much of the story takes place in Elio’s family home in a village filled with gardens around it. This property used for the recordings dates from the 16th century and is known as Vila Albergoni.
The film’s sets are set in the Lombardy region and can be visited on day trips from its capital, Milan. There are several options for tours in this place: Free Art Tour in Milan, where tourists can enjoy the Vertical Garden in the city center, in addition to the cathedral and the Sforzesco Castle; Excursion to Bergamo, a city located in the northeast of Milan with visits to the Historic Center in addition to the beautiful basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore; Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper, one of the most beautiful works of art in history that is located in the refectory of the convent of the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie.
4. Letters to Juliet | City: Verona
For those fascinated by a romantic comedy, “Letters to Juliet” stirs up the romanticism and magic of the story between Juliet and Romeo. The film starring Amanda Seyfried shows the trip of Sophie and her husband to Verona, Italy, to celebrate their honeymoon. Between the days of travel, the protagonist decides to visit Casa da Julieta, a tourist spot in the city and a place where women respond to letters left by visitors.
Verona is located in northern Italy and has old medieval neighborhoods on the banks of the River Adige. The passionate city, famous for having been the stage of the love play ”Romeo and Juliet” is very popular and recognized for its architecture from the Roman Empire. The guided tour of the region is the ideal program for romantics.
