Climate activists in Italy cling to Botticelli’s famous painting that is now 540 years old

Environmental protesters glued themselves to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli’s painting ‘Primavera’, which is on display in an art gallery in Florence. The activists, from the climate group ‘Ultima Generazione’, assured that the protest was the first “of a new season of actions” aimed at museums – in all similar to the activists of ‘Just Stop Oil’, in the UK.

Two protesters placed their palms on the display at the Uffizi art gallery and, with the help of a third, unfurled a banner that read “Ultima Generazione No Gas No Carbone (Last Generation, No Gas, No Coal)” – the three protesters , a man and two women, were taken away by the police.

No damage was done to the paintwork, the Italian news agency ‘Ansa’ said. Botticelli’s ‘Spring’, painted in 1482, is one of the most famous paintings in the world, described on the gallery’s website as “a celebration of love, peace and prosperity”.