Close to Flamengo, Oscar has impressive numbers and career history

Midfielder Oscar was considered in recent weeks to be another Flamengo reinforcement. The 30-year-old plays for Shanghai SIPG (CHI) and has been in Chinese football for about 5 years after his departure from Chelsea. Many fans question whether the athlete will perform in Brazil and what his performance is in China. Therefore, we brought some information about the player’s career. See numbers and data on the clubs that Oscar spent:

25 – Games in São Paulo in 2008 and 2009

Oscar started in the São Paulo professional in 2008, when he made just one match. In 2009, he was in 13 matches. The midfielder didn’t score any goals and didn’t give any assists.

24 – International: Games between 2010 and 2012

At Internacional, Oscar arrived in 2010, making only 6 games. The following year, he was in 44 matches. In 2012, before moving to Chelsea, Oscar participated in 20 games.

23 – International: Participation in goals between 2010 and 2012

In all his time at Internacional, Oscar scored 19 goals.

22 – Chelsea: Games in 2012/13

In his first season at Chelsea, Oscar was in 64 matches.

21 – Chelsea: Participation in goals 2012/13

In his first year, the player scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists.

20 – Chelsea: Games in 2013/14

In the 2013/14 season, the player was in 47 matches.

19 – Chelsea: Participation in goals 2013/14

In 47 games, Oscar scored 11 goals and gave 6 passes for his teammate to score.

18 – Chelsea: Games in 2014/15

This season, the player was in 41 matches for the English team.

17 – Chelsea: Participation in goals 2014/15

Oscar participated in 16 goals, 7 of them in the net and 9 assists.

16 – Chelsea: Games in 2015/16

At Chelsea, in the 2015/16 season, Oscar was in 40 games.

15 – Chelsea: Participations in goals 2015/16

The player gave 5 assists and scored 8 goals in the season.

14 – Chelsea: Games in 2017

In his final year at Chelsea, Oscar made just 11 appearances before being sold.

13 – Chelsea: 2017 goal appearances

In those 11 matches, the Brazilian gave only 1 assist.

12 – Shanghai SIPG: Games in 2017

In his first season in 2017, Oscar was in 40 matches.

11 – Shanghai SIPG: Participation in goals in 2017

In his first year in China, the player scored 9 goals and made 10 goal passes.

10 – Shanghai SIPG: Games in 2018

In his second season in China, Oscar was in 40 matches.

9 – Shanghai SIPG: Participation in goals in 2018

In 2018, the Brazilian had one of his best seasons, with 16 balls in the net and 18 assists.

8 – Shanghai SIPG: Games in 2019

In 2019, Oscar played 42 games out of a possible 45.

7- Shanghai SIPG: Participations in goals in 2019

In those 42 games, Oscar participated in 29 goals. 14 goals scored and 15 assists.

6 – Shanghai SIPG: Games in 2020

In 2020 at the Shanghai SIPG, Oscar made 23 appearances in the season.

5 – Shanghai SIPG: 2020 Goal Participations

The player gave 10 assists and scored 6 goals.

4 – Shanghai Port: Games in 2021

In 2021, Oscar was in 23 matches in his first season at Shanghai Port.

3 – Shanghai Port: Participations in goals in 2021

The Brazilian participated in 20 goals in 23 matches, including 5 goals and 15 assists.

2 – Shanghai Port: Games in 2022

This year, Oscar played 3 games for Shanghai Port.

1 – Shanghai Port: Participations in goals in 2022

In these 3 matches, the player scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist.