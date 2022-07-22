“Club prefers to leave him leaning and…”; Not for Pituca makes Santos become a ‘chavinha’ and Lisca wants a reserve steering wheel in Argentina

The 22-year-old player recently got into a fight with a former Boca Juniors coach and wants a change of scenery. Fish keeps you on the radar for the season

Now that Lisca has been officially introduced as the new coach of the saints, market speculation stirs behind the scenes in Vila Belmiro. There are several shortcomings in the cast and the Bolavip Brazil established the priorities of football executive Newton Drummond: right-backs, midfielder, creative midfielder and a speed forward.

In midfield, the main name to reinforce Peixe was Diego Pituca, who expressed a desire to leave Kashima Antlers. The problem was that the Japanese did not accept the deal – the player was looking for a friendly termination. In this way, the alvinegra direction is already looking for a new target.

According to colleague Lucas Costa, sector manager of Peixe, the name of Agustín Almendra, from Boca Juniors, returned to the agenda in Vila. The Argentine midfielder has a contract at Bombonera until June 2023, but he has previously said that he does not intend to renew with the Xeneizes. Recently, the 22-year-old midfielder got into a fight with Sebastián Battaglia, a former Boca coach.

In recent weeks, Almendra was offered to Flamengo from Dorival Junior. Another interested in the steering wheel is Porto, which has been following in his footsteps for at least three seasons. According to the investigation, Boca prefers to leave the player “backed up” until the end of his contract than sell him for a low price. “Boca’s imposition to release Almendra to Santos is along the lines of a fixed purchase option loan”, completed Lucas Costa.