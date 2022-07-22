Committee investigating Capitol attack details Trump’s actions

posted on 07/21/2022 14:00



(credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Washington, United States- The legislative committee investigating the attack on the United States Congress by supporters of Donald Trump concludes, this Thursday (7/21), its public hearings with a finale televised in prime time, in which it will analyze in detail the performance of the former president. president.

“It’s very simple,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who sits on the committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans and who voted to prosecute Trump after the January 6, 2021, violent attack.

“It didn’t do anything to really contain the disturbances,” the Virginia Democratic lawmaker pointed out, despite “her aides continually asking her to do something.”

Luria told CNN that the committee will examine Trump’s actions “minute by minute”, starting with the incendiary speech he gave near the White House, where he claimed the November 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, until his request to the insurgents. , whom he described as “very special”, to return home.

Liz Cheney, the committee’s Republican vice chair, said the panel will present evidence that “Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help.”

“For several hours, Donald Trump refused to intervene to stop” the attack, Cheney said.

The commission has subpoenaed several Trump aides and advisers in an effort to determine whether the former president and his associates planned or abetted the attack that sought to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Thursday’s two-hour hearing, the committee’s eighth, will begin at 8:00 pm local time. It is expected to be the last, although the committee has not ruled out more sessions.

Two witnesses are due to testify live on Thursday: former White House press secretary Sarah Matthews; and Matthew Pottinger, who served on the National Security Council.

Both resigned on January 6, when Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill.

Committee members say excerpts of video testimony from then-White House attorney Pat Cipollone will also be presented during the hearing.

In a previously released note, Cipollone said there was no evidence of significant election fraud and that Trump should have given Biden the victory.