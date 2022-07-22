Conflicts and more details about Uta in new trailer for One Piece: Red

Today, the day when one piece celebrates its 25th anniversary, a new trailer for One Piece: Red, conflicts pursue Uta, a new character in the franchise who has connections with Shanks. Long arrives on August 6 in Japan.

Luffy and Uta are featured in One Piece: Red trailer

Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while hiding her true identity, has been described as “out of this world”. She will appear in public for the first time in a live show. As the venue fills with all sorts of Uta fans – excited pirates, the Marines watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy his sonic performance – the voice the whole world has been waiting for is upon us. to resonate.

The story begins with the shocking fact that she is “Shanks’ daughter”.

Uta is on stage, with the common desire to “make the world happy with my music”. There’s Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta’s past, and glimpses into Shanks’ shadow. In Elegy, the music island, Luffy and Uta meet for the first time since they met 12 years ago in Foosha Village.

One Piece: Red will be the 15th film in the franchise and will be produced and supervised by Eiichiro Oda. We are still waiting for more information about the production.

One Piece: Red on August 6th in Japan.

*Featured Image Credit: Toey Animation

