Corinthians closes the purchase of Fausto Vera and % of the steering wheel becomes ‘asterisk’ at a meeting on this 6th

The 22-year-old midfielder was one of the highlights of the Buenos Aires team, which reached the round of 16 of the Libertadores

In Argentina, they already have Fausto Vera as the new player of the Corinthians. The president of Argentino Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, traveled to São Paulo with his lawyer to complete the transfer of the 22-year-old midfielder. There are no defined values, but, according to the colleague Cesar Luis Merlo, gives TyC Sports, Corinthians acquires 70% of economic rights of the player.

Argentine press speaks of US$ 7.5 million for 70% of Vera, equivalent to more than R$ 41 million at the current price. The initial news was of an offer from Corinthians in the region of € 4 million (about R$ 22.4 million). O Bolavip Brazil continues to investigate the details of the agreement for the Argentine, who recently became the highlight of the Buenos Aires club.

So far, Corinthians has hit with three reinforcements in this mid-year window. The first were center forward Yuri Alberto and defender Fabián Balbuena. The tendency is for Vera to arrive in São Paulo in the coming days to carry out exams and be announced at CT Joaquim Grava.

As he was already playing for Argentino Juniors, Vítor Pereira should use him in a short time. Vera can play both first and second midfielders and has been standing out for his shot from outside the area, characteristics similar to Paulinho, who will not return in 2022 due to a knee injury.