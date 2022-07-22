Corinthians: negotiation for Fausto Vera should be concluded in the coming days

O Corinthians is getting closer and closer to signing midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors. According to sources heard by the Sports Gazetteit is possible that an outcome for the deal will happen between this Friday and the beginning of next week.

As found by the report, the club’s president, Cristian Malaspina, and a lawyer are in Brazil to close the deal, and Corinthians would be willing to increase the values ​​for this – the São Paulo club did not confirm the information.

In recent weeks, the value of Timão’s proposal was around 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million). In the local media, what was said in the Argentine media was a request for 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million), for 70% of the economic rights, by Argentinos Juniors.

Revealed by the club itself, 22-year-old Fausto Vera has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he participated in eight games and scored one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

Last Monday, the athlete himself gave an interview to a local channel and stated his desire to “take a leap” in his career and that he likes “Europe, but also South American leagues that mean football growth”.

Leave your comment