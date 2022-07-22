Corinthians portrays Yuri Alberto’s euphoria in a backstage video; know key moments

This Wednesday, Corinthians beat ;Coritiba 3-1 at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The day after the triumph, Timão took to social media to publish the traditional behind-the-scenes video, which recounts the events of the match while the ball was not rolling.

The material shows images from the arrival of the delegations to the Arena to the last words of Captain Cássio to motivate his teammates after the triumph. Besides, of course, the words of motivation that took over the locker room before kick-off.

The republishing of the video was not made available by the club, but it can be watched on the Universe SCCP app – click here to download. So, My Helm broke down the details in the following sequence. Check it out below!

pre-game

As is common before Corinthians matches, the first images show a certain relaxation of the players before the match starts. In addition, part of the athletes focused on performing activities with physiotherapy to start the game in the best possible way.

On the pitch, already in the final warm-up, the capture of images soon highlights the center forward Yuri Alberto. In the game that marked his debut, shortly after taking to the pitch, the player was discreet and limited himself to prayers.

Relaxation, therefore, gave way to focus and motivation in the athletes’ words and gestures. Captain Cássio, for example, highlighted the importance of being victorious in the Neo Química Arena.

“There has to be imposition. We don’t look at the opponent, but at our performance. We are playing at our house. Competition, competition”, demanded the number 12.

The final moments before the match start still register a tender hug from Yuri Alberto with Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of the club. In the tunnel, the speaker of the time was the right-back Fagner.

“If you have a chance to do two, three, four, do it. Do it. The greatest respect is with our work”, said Timão’s number 23, just before the players took the field.

The joy of the three points!

After 90 minutes, as could not be otherwise, the Corinthians players were quite happy with the 3-1 triumph. Defender Raul Gustavo, who scored Timão’s third goal, was the target of jokes by defensive midfielder Xavier and striker Gustavo Mosquito – the latter shared responsibility for the goal.

Inside the stadium, Yuri Alberto gave his assistant Filipe Almeida a big hug and expressed his happiness for his positive debut. Shirt 7 was one of those interviewed after the duel.

“I just thank God, my first game and a great victory. Everybody’s delivery. Unfortunately my goal didn’t come out, but I was able to surrender, help the team, we left here with a great victory. away from home. We will work hard to get the three points”, evaluated Yuri Alberto.

The final words were from two other highlights of the duel. Róger Guédes, scorer of the first goal, and Víctor Cantillo, elected the best of the match, talked about the victory and praised the importance of the fans in the team’s performance.

“The strength of the crowd is impressive, at home we are strong. Our fans help a lot. At home we know we are strong, we are in charge,” said Cantillo.

“It started well (the partnership with Yuri Alberto). I even said that we ended up not training together, it was in the game. But he’s a smart guy, I like that quick one-two, very good to play with him, it was in the first game, I hope we continue this partnership for a long time”, concluded Róger Guedes.

