Corinthians reaches a verbal agreement for Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors

O Corinthians reached an agreement for the purchase of part of the economic rights of midfielder Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors. The negotiation should be concluded in the next few days.

As determined by Sports Gazette, the parties have a verbal agreement for the purchase of 70% of the player’s rights. The remaining percentage will be divided into 20% for the Argentine club and 10% for the athlete himself.

The source heard by the report also made a request for the club to “take good care of Fausto, because he is a very good person”.

The values, confidential, were not disclosed. Earlier, the report found that Corinthians would be willing to increase the proposal, initially calculated at 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million).

The club, however, did not confirm the information about the increase in the player’s request. Initially, Alvinegro said that it would not enter an auction for Vera and that there was no rush to hire her.

Last week, the local media confirmed the player’s pass at 6 million euros (R$ 32.6 million), for 70% of the economic rights. The club’s lawyers are taking care of this bureaucratic part of values ​​and contract.

Revealed by the club itself, 22-year-old Fausto Vera has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he participated in eight games and scored one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

Last Monday, the athlete himself gave an interview to a local channel and stated his desire to “take a leap” in career and that he likes “Europe, but also South American leagues that mean football growth”.

