‘Cruzeiro has to play a final against Bahia’, evaluates Pezzolano

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pezzolano treated the game against Bahia as a final for Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano highlighted the importance that the game against Bahia has for Cruzeiro. Direct opponents in the fight for elite access to Brazilian football, the clubs face each other this Saturday (23), at 4 pm, in Mineiro, in the opening of the return of Serie B.

Serie B team signings for the second half Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra) Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao “We have to play a final against Bahia. They want to win at our house, they’ve already said so, so we’ll have to redouble our efforts. Cruzeiro has to play this final and keep bossing Mineiro, which is the most important thing”, projected the coach.

On Tuesday (19), after Bahia drew 1-1 with CRB at home, left-back Matheus Bahia assured that the club would beat Raposa inside Mineiro.

“We knew that there would be moments of trouble in the championship. But we are still going strong and we are going to beat Cruzeiro there”, said Matheus in an interview with SportTV.

Cruzeiro closed the first round of Serie B with 42 points – eight more than Bahia, which occupies the third place and 14 more than Tombense, in 5th place, the first team outside the G4.

For the match against Bahia, Cruzeiro may have news. The main one is the debut of striker Bruno Rodrigues, whose name was published in the CBF’s Newsletter (BID), this Thursday (21).

Defender Z Ivaldo and right-back Geovane are also back at Pezzolano’s disposal. They served automatic suspension in the 1-1 draw with CSA last Wednesday (20).