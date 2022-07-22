Cruzeiro: Siles recalls duel with Pezzolano and says when he can debut

photo: Playback/Youtube Pablo Siles granted, this Friday (22), his first interview as a Cruzeiro player The fourth reinforcement announced by Cruzeiro for the sequel to the season, the 25-year-old Uruguayan Pablo Siles, gave his first interview as a celestial player this Friday (22). Among other issues, the midfielder recalled a duel with fellow countryman Paulo Pezzolano and made himself available to debut with the Raposa shirt.

“I faced Pezzolano in Uruguay, his idea was very clear, always playing on any field. This will make it easier. I hope to adapt quickly to Cruzeiro and to the coach’s work style”, he said. “I had teammates who were directed by him and spoke very well,” he added.

Siles faced Pezzolano as a defensive midfielder for Danbio, from Uruguay, the club that formed him. At the time, the current Cruzeiro coach was in charge of Liverpool Montevideo. The celestial reinforcement took the best: 5-0 rout in a game valid for the 12th round of the Apertura. The match took place on May 11, 2019.

That season, Pezzolano’s Liverpool closed the Uruguayan Championship in 5th place. The Danube of Siles was only the 12th. Nacional was the champion, beating Pearol 2-1 in the big decision.

“As for the characteristics of the game, I am a player who will always play for the team. I will deliver the most to my teammates and to Cruzeiro. “, designed the reinforcement.

Ready for the premiere?

Siles was also asked about his physical condition. Although he took the field for the last time on June 25, almost a month ago, the midfielder has already made himself available to coach Paulo Pezzolano to make his debut for Cruzeiro.

“For five or six games I wasn’t involved in Athletico-PR. But I was training normally. We know that training is not the same as playing. I arrived five or six days ago at Cruzeiro, I’m getting to know my teammates, but, as I said , I am available to the coach when he needs it”, he said.

Today, Pezzolano does not have a first steering wheel of origin in Cruzeiro. The only one in the cast Willian Oliveira, who is in the medical department to treat a dislocated shoulder. Adriano, Filipe Machado and Neto Moura have formed Raposa’s midfield trio in recent matches.

trajectory

Siles has been at Athletico since November 2021, when he was hired for around BRL 3.5 million. This season, he has taken the field 18 times, with one goal and one assist.

Reserve of the team commanded by Luiz Felipe Scolari, he ended up on loan to Cruzeiro until the end of the season. His last match was on June 25, for Serie A – a 4-2 victory over Red Bull Bragantino.

Siles caught the attention of the club from Paraná after a good performance at Vitria, his first club in Brazil. Marking player in midfield, the Uruguayan started in professional football at the Danubio base, a club from his homeland.

Before Siles, Cruzeiro announced defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV-HOL; left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, ex-Sion-SUI, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, ex-Famalico-POR.