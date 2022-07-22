Cruzeiro x Bahia: Paulo Pezzolano will have a reinforced team for a direct duel in the G-4; see list | cruise

Cruzeiro coach Paulo Pezzolano will be able to count on five reinforcements for this Saturday’s match, against Bahia, for the 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, and is a direct confrontation in the fight for access.

Regarding the team that has been a starter in most games, the main return is that of Zé Ivaldo, away after serving a suspension against CSA. The trend is for him to come back in the spot of Luís Felipe. Geovane Jesus, who also served a suspension in Maceió, is another one who returns.

Luís Felipe made his debut for Cruzeiro at Rei Pelé, and who could win the first chance, this Saturday, is striker Bruno Rodrigues. The player was registered with the CBF BID, this Thursday, and is available to Paulo Pezzolano.

The same occurs with Stênio, which was regularized this Monday. He even traveled to the match against CSA, but was cut due to the CBF informing the club of the need to athlete served suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards applied in youth competitions in Italy. Now, he is free to return to play for the club.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro team gathered before the game against CSA — Photo: Disclosure/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro team gathered before the game against CSA — Photo: Disclosure/Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

There is still the possibility that Pablo Siles, hired on loan from Athletico-PR, will be available. For that, you need to have the contract registered with the IDB this Friday.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The teams enter the field this Saturday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão. Cruzeiro is the leader of the Championship, with 42 points, while Bahia is in third place, with 34.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv