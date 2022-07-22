Curiosities of The Black Telephone, horror that has just hit theaters

the black phone made its debut in theaters and has received some praise, as in this review by Becky that you can read by clicking here. Here are some curiosities of the feature released by Universal Pictures:

1. The Kidnapper’s Basement was filmed on a set of about 12 meters x 6 meters, much larger than it appears in the film. Production designer Patti Podesta and Scott Derrickson conceived the basement as a metaphysical and expressionist space in which terror is a constant presence.

2. Director Scott Derrickson lived in Denver as a boy, where the film is set, and drew on memories of the time for much of the set design and set design.

3. The Kidnapper’s basement black disc wall phone plays a pivotal role in the film as a link between the metaphysical and physical worlds. After a long search for the perfect phone, production designer Patti Podesta and her team found one that was particularly imposing, and made it look like a 1970s piece. worn out by the passage of time. During production, the black phone was hooked up to the Viking System, which allowed director Scott Derrickson to have it ring and speak to Mason Thames.

4. The Ghost Children were murdered by the Kidnapper in different ways, which is reflected in their makeup. Originally, the makeup and the ghost children themselves would be created by CGI, but director Scott Derrickson decided to film them on camera and use only makeup effects.

5. The Kidnapper masks were created by Tom Savini, known for his special effects makeup for horror movies like Friday the 13th, Day of the Dead, the Maniac series, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, among many others. Savini and his partner Jason Baker also created masks for the heavy metal band Slipknot and for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

With a screenplay by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, the black phone marks Derrickson’s return to directing horror films and is based on Joe Hill’s award-winning New York Times bestselling short story Ghosts of the 20th Century.

For more information about the schedule and tickets, consult the cinemas in your city. Watch the trailer: