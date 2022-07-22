Dakota Johnson sighs for old loves in ‘Persuasion’

Dakota Johnson in ‘Persuasion’ (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

British novelist Jane Austen has been adapted to the screen several times. Her works received projects faithful to the works, as in titles such as ‘Pride and Prejudice’, ‘Sense and Sensibility’ and ‘Emma’, the latter being performed by Anya Taylor-Joy. However, some filmmakers chose to adapt the novels to the present day, as happens in ‘The Patricinhas de Beverly Hills’, which tells the narrative of a young matchmaker who only gets into trouble.

Standing in the middle between these two styles, theater director Carrie Cracknell is ahead of the feature film ‘Persuasion’, starring Dakota Johnson and with an exclusive release on streaming. The plot follows the young Anne Elliot, the middle daughter of a vain English aristocrat.

Scene from the long Persuasion (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

About eight years ago, Anne was persuaded to give up her marriage to Wentworth because he lacked money or a prestigious name. However, she believes that her life has been increasingly unhappy since she made that decision. Unnoticed by her father or her two sisters, Anne is constantly tossed around to satisfy the will of others.

During these concessions, Anne is reunited with her old flame, but the feelings she still has for her ex-lover may not be reciprocated in the way she wants and the course of events can present new perspectives for her uncertain future.

Henry Golding and Cosmo Jarvis in Persuasion (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Like all her heroines, Jane Austen describes Anne as a woman determined to marry only for love. In addition, the protagonist of Persuasion is determined, intelligent and far ahead of her time. If Carrie Cracknell simply stuck to these ideas, her adaptation would be a success.

However, the director chose to follow different paths when presenting her version of the novel. While she tries to keep the mood of the period in which the plot takes place through the costumes, Cracknell fails to try to modernize things with kisses in the light of day and in the middle of the public square.

Main cast of the feature Persuasion (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

The costumes also underwent some changes, as well as the hair of the protagonists. As for the landscape, ‘Persuasion’ enchants with stunning scenery. As far as the performance of the cast goes, Dakota Johnson isn’t that big of a concern.

As Anne, Dakota acquires an inferior personality when it comes to her wants and desires. The protagonist’s anxieties are expressed to the viewer as Johnson talks to the camera (which happens throughout the entire film). While this touch takes the shine off Jane Austen’s novel, it aids in Dakota’s performance.

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Persuasion (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Her performance comes with a lot of fluidity and lightness as she confides to the viewer all her deepest fears and secrets. However, in a certain scene, her conversation with the camera is perceived by another character, which leads us to believe that it is not a thought out loud, but the protagonist talking to herself all the time.

The rest of the cast has its highlights, but everything takes place in parallel with the central plot. Unlike films that want to follow the script, ‘Persuasion’ makes its detours and even enchants with the intention of adapting one of the most renowned British authors, but fails to leave aside its dialogues and messages hidden under the magic of romance.