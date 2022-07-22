Dakota Johnson’s look at Madame Web is revealed on video; Look

Dakota Johnson’s look at Madame Web was revealed in a leaked behind-the-scenes video.

Spider-Man spin-off, the feature film was recently delayed by Sony by three months, despite still premiering in 2023.

A behind-the-scenes video is circulating on social media, and showing the actress in the skin of the Marvel character, revealing her look for the film (via CBR).

The version of the character could be Julia Carpenter, not Cassandra Web, as Johnson sports a red leather coat.

See the video below.

Sony’s new project

The cast will feature Dakota Johnson as the main character. The actress starred in the Fifty Shades of Gray trilogy.

In the Marvel comics, she is represented as an elderly woman, suffering from an autoimmune disorder, and needing to be connected to a life support system similar to a spider’s web.

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, Mike Epps and Tahar Rahim are also part of the cast.

SJ Clarkson will direct from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The writers also worked on Morbius.

Madame Web, Spider-Man spinoff, hits theaters on October 6, 2023.