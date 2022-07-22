DC has no plans to continue the SnyderVerse, says Jim Lee » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

DC Creative Editor-in-Chief Jim Lee says the DC Extended Universe has no plans to continue the SnyderVerse. After Christopher Nolan revitalized Batman on the big screen with his dark Knight trilogy, Warner Bros. turned to director Zack Snyder to do the same with Superman. The success of 2013 Steel man helped position Snyder as the visionary who would lead Warner Bros.’ shared universe of superheroes the DCEU; fans often refer to Snyder’s contributions as the SnyderVerse, which is made up of parts of the director’s original 5-picture plan for the franchise.

Unfortunately, 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was criticized, and in 2017, Snyder was forced out Justice League’s production after a family tragedy. So the overwhelmingly influential #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign resulted in the Snyder campaign. Justice League premieres on HBO Max. Despite the success of the 4-hour cut, WB and DC Films chose to ditch the SnyderVerse and rework the DCEU with titles like The Suicide Squad, PeacemakerIt is the next black adam. The Flash The movie (Ezra Miller controversy aside) is about to shelve the SnyderVerse timeline as it pits Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman in favor of Michael Keaton, Batgirl, and Supergirl (not to mention Robert’s Caped Crusader). Pattinson, who stands out from the DCEU).

At San Diego Comic-Con (via @the wonderful maniac), Jim Lee talked about being involved with many of the DCEU movies. When asked by a fan in the audience if he is working on something with Snyder, Lee revealed that there are currently no plans for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Read the full quote below:

“You know what is amazing, we spent two years in lockdown and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the art form, feeling good. I work on projects that are in development, right? I think the Snyder Cut was Zack’s vision I realized, and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for further work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the storyline for the other stuff, and it was fun to see these things getting out because I did it years ago. In fact, I thought it was erased, but they kept it.

Snyder’s Launch Justice League was treated as the culmination of the story that began in Steel man and simultaneously boosted HBO Max subscribers. Lee’s comments are not surprising, as WB/DC Films has distanced itself from Snyder at every turn, and the dispute is far from mitigated. this week, Rolling Stone published a baffling article claiming that 13% of accounts that feed Justice LeagueThe Snyder Cut campaign of the Snyder Cut was fake. The average number of fake accounts/bots associated with a trending topic is around 3-5%. Still, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut was far from an average campaign, and this confirms that 87% of accounts were valid, which presumably is a staggering number of fans. With Snyder and WB continuing to generate negative press, reconciliation is unlikely to be something both parties are interested in.

However, SnyderVerse characters still have a future in DCEU. It’s not just Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot appearing in sequels Aquaman and Wonder Woman, respectively, but DC fans are also ecstatic about the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. After reports that Superman would be rebooted and/or make an appearance in black adam, a new rumor suggests that Cavill will make a DC-related appearance at Comic-Con this weekend. That said, even if Cavill takes his cloak out of the closet for Man of Steel 2Snyder’s future is with Netflix on army of the dead universe and his upcoming sci-fi movie, rebel moon.

Source: @the wonderful maniac/Twitter