‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Arrive on Disney+ and Fans Suspect Comic Con Announcement

‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘X-Men’ could be revealed at Comic Con

The announcement made by Disney+ right in the period in which the San Diego Comic Con raised the suspicions of fans that Marvel Studios may present at its panel at the convention news about “Deadpool 3” or some project involving the X-Men.

The event takes place between 21st and 24th of July and Marvel is expected to show previews and release information about their upcoming releases next Saturday (23). Will it come?

Portal reveals X-Men movie title

It is worth remembering that Deadline revealed, last Wednesday (20), the title of the new X-Men project at Marvel Studios. He should be called “The mutants” and it is possible that more information about him will only be announced at D23, scheduled to take place on the second weekend of September. But the arrival of two feature films that feature mutants on Disney+ may be an indication that something related to the X-Men will be shown at this Comic Con.

Another factor that favors this theory is the end of “Ms. Marvel”, which opened the door for mutants to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last episode of the series’ first season revealed that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has a mutation in her genes, which makes her the first mutant in the MCU. The discovery left many doubts in the fans, which can be answered by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeat San Diego Comic Con.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Celebrate Their Movies on Disney+

Deadpool and Wolverine interpreters, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively, commented on the arrival of the titles starring them to Disney+. “We should announce that ‘Logan’ and ‘Deadpool’ will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know that some Disney movies should already be R-rated due to irreversible trauma,” joked the Wade Wilson actor. .

In the post made on his Instagram, Blake Lively’s husband also jokingly mentioned possible films that should only be watched by those over 18, such as “My Best Mate”, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, “Lion King” and “baby”.