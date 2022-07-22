Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident; player had signs of intoxication | Bragantino

2 of 2 Banner Red Bull Bragantino 2022 – Fan of Massa Bruta, become a partner-fan and live exclusive experiences of the Red Bull World, visit redbullbragantinoexperience.com — Photo: Disclosure / Red Bull Bragantino

Banner Red Bull Bragantino 2022 – Fan of Massa Bruta, become a partner-fan and live exclusive experiences of the Red Bull World, visit redbullbragantinoexperience.com — Photo: Disclosure / Red Bull Bragantino