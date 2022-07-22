Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident; player had signs of intoxication | Bragantino

Defender Renan, from Red Bull Bragantino, was involved in a fatal traffic accident on the morning of this Friday, 22, in Bragança Paulista. According to the Civil Police, the 20-year-old player showed signs of intoxication and would have refused to take the breathalyzer test at the scene.
The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am at Km 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway. The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.
Until the publication of the report, the Civil Police had not disclosed the circumstances of the accident. The player was taken to the police duty to register the occurrence.
Bragantino was contacted by ge.globo and informed that he should make an official statement about the case, but he was still waiting for more information about the accident to issue a note. The player’s press office did not answer the report’s calls.
Renan arrived at Bragantino in April this year. The player belongs to Palmeiras and is on loan at Massa Bruta until the end of this year. For the Bragança Paulista club, he has played eight times this season and is an immediate reserve for Natan’s vacancy.
Created from the base of Palmeiras, Renan was at Alviverde since the under-13 and went up to professional in 2020 due to the ability to play both as a defender and left-back. The contract with Verdão is valid until the end of 2025.
