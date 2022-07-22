Dinosaur footprints found in Chinese restaurant

Dinosaur footprints 100 million years old found in Chinese restaurant

A restaurant in Leshan, China, was the scene of an unusual discovery. When the client, Ou Hongtao, a paleontology enthusiast, was at the establishment on July 10, he identified the footprints of dinosaurs more than 100 million years old. It is estimated that the animals that measured about 8 meters.

Lida Xing – a paleontologist and associate professor at the University of G Geosciences in China – explains that the footprints found are from two sauropods, a species that inhabited the planet in the early Cretaceous period. A 3D scanner confirmed the finding.

The footprints were helped by layers of sand and earth to keep them preserved over the years. The material accumulated during the time the site was used as a farm. when the current owner took over the space, the dirt was removed.

“The owner liked the natural look of the jagged stone, so he left it as is instead of leveling it with cement,” Xing said in an interview with CNN.

As a result, the marks that enhanced the decoration of the place were identified as footprints. “They were very deep and very obvious, but no one had thought of the possibility,” said the researcher.

Xing led the team of paleontologists that discovered the dinosaurs’ species and the period they left their footprints. She says that the Cretaceous period is when dinosaurs really “bloomed”, but finding fossils from that time is more complicated. Most of the materials found in Sichuan are from the Jurassic period. “This discovery is really like a puzzle, adding evidence to the Cretaceous period of Sichuan and the diversity of dinosaurs.”