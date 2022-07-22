Discover the most anticipated movies on Netflix for 2022

2022 may be over halfway through, but it’s not over yet. So it’s worth checking out this list of 10 movies that are still coming to Netflix this year. Follow:

hidden agent

This movie opens on July 22nd and it’s already close. Starring Ryan Gosling, the film is an action thriller that still brings actor Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America, in the role of the villain.

But does not stop there! The cast includes actress Ana de Armas and Brazilian Wagner Moura.

The plot shows the most skilled CIA agent, played by Gosling, being pursued by several assassins who were hired to kill him.

blonde

The Cuban Ana de Armas is coming in another Netflix production. This film is a fictional biography that will tell the story of Marilyn Monroe, the iconic actress who died prematurely, but marked the cinema.

Shot in black and white, the film opens on September 23.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Although many fans are waiting for the release of the live-action version of Disney, it is worth remembering that the renowned Guillermo del Toro will also release his own version of the story of the wooden puppet who wanted to be a real boy.

The novelty here is that the film is an animation made in stop motion and will premiere in December on Netflix.

rescue 2

This is an action thriller based on a graphic novel, which is written and produced by the Russo Brothers.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of a powerful crime boss who has been held hostage.

slumberland

The film is an adventure and fantasy, made for the whole family and features actor Jason Momoa in a sequence of impressive visual feats.

spaceman

In this science fiction and drama film, actor Adam Sandler plays an orphan who was raised in the Czech Republic and becomes the country’s first astronaut.

The Pale Blue Eyes

Directed by Scott Cooper, this horror film has actor Christian Bale on a hunt for a psychopath and is due out in mid-October to match the Halloween period.

You People

This hilarious comedy tells the story of two different families who have to find a way to live together when Jonathan Hill’s character, who also writes the script, decides to marry the daughter of Eddie Murphy’s character.

The School of Good and Evil

The inspiration of this film is the universe Harry Potteralso based on a book, but the release date has not yet been announced.

Between Knives and Secrets 2

This sequel will still be starring Daniel Craig and should subvert some of the stories of writer Agatha Christie, keeping the style, but bringing the story to the present day.

