Dog leads rescue team walking 182m to owner who fell off cliff

On July 14, Saul, a border collie, helped a rescue team rescue his 53-year-old owner who had fallen off a 70-foot (21m) cliff while hiking in Tahoe National Forest, California, United States.

The man managed to call 911, but initially, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, did not find it because the region is inaccessible to vehicles, requiring a reinforcement of 25 men to search the place on foot. The search lasted about seven hours.

Saul accompanied his owner on a hike in the Tahoe National Forest, California, United States. (Photo: Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

The team was only able to find it because they spotted Saul, who maintained direct eye contact with them before running off in the direction of his owner. But before casting a vote of confidence on the dog, Dennis Haack of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said the team was not convinced he would take the man.

“We didn’t put much faith in it,” he told The New York Times. “But I trust our researchers a lot because they are extremely good at what they do.”

The dog roamed through the forest for about 200 yards (182m), jumping over bushes and dodging trees, all to bring the rescue to its owner.

Twenty-five people searched the area until they found Saul who led them to its owner. (Photo: Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

“They started following him. They went somewhere between 150 and 200 meters and took them straight to the victim.”

Rescuers found the man taking shelter under a camouflage tarp. Due to the fall he broke his hip and several ribs. A medical team deemed his injuries serious. He was transferred 800 meters from the rescue site, to a landing zone, to be removed by helicopter.

“He is very lucky that his dog directed our search personnel to him,” Haack said.

The man needed to be rescued by helicopter. (Photo: Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

The hero of this story, on the other hand, was taken to a non-profit organization and later reunited with his owner at the hospital. And, of course, he got lots of treats and treats for saving his human’s life.

