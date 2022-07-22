Dollar soars and specter of hyperinflation returns to Argentina – warning for Brazil

All Brazilian politicians – but particularly those on the left – need to pay attention to what is happening in Argentina, where unorthodox economic policies and the constant postponement of solving structural problems in the economy are bringing the country once again to the brink of collapse.

The hope that a new deal with the IMF – hard negotiated – would bring peace to our neighbors was dashed within days. The political crisis in the country has worsened, with fierce disputes within the ruling bloc, populist radicalization and growing dissatisfaction among voters.

The free dollar, traded on the parallel market, has risen more than 33% since the beginning of the month. The quotation hit 337 pesos this afternoon, increasing the difference to 160% in relation to the official exchange rate, which is at 130 pesos. It is the biggest disparity between quotations in 40 years.

Fearing new restrictions on the purchase of American currency, Argentines run to exchange offices and buy what they can. It is a way of defending themselves against the loss of the purchasing power of their own currency, eroded by uncontrolled inflation.

How long can a people live like this?

In a situation reminiscent of Brazil in the 1980s, the maximal devaluation of the exchange makes goods whose prices are not controlled by the government more expensive. There is then a new wave of pressure, a rise that takes on a life of its own, rocked by indexation.

Economists are already circulating in WhatsApp groups graphic with the vertiginous rise of the dollar and a comparison with the 1989 crisis, which led the country to hyperinflation: the trajectory is identical.

While postponing the adjustment of public accounts and controlling inflation, President Alberto Fernández, with his popularity already below Patagonia, gives in even more to populism, doubling down on freezes and historically ineffective measures.

Without access to dollars, factories stop because they cannot import inputs. And in a country rich in oil, there is a lack of diesel for agricultural machinery. These are just some of the effects of exchange rate and price controls.

For Brazil, the latest Argentine dive serves as a wake-up call – and the old joke of the ‘Orloff effect’ looms large as a threat: “Am I you tomorrow?”

The Brazilian economy has evident differences in relation to Argentina. First of all, Brazil put an end to the external debt drama and has international reserves of US$ 360 billion. Our inflation is above the target, but nothing very different from what happens in the vast majority of countries. (It is not an anomaly like the one that afflicts our Argentine brothers.)

But the next Brazilian government will receive a broken country. The country’s main fiscal anchor, the spending ceiling, was undermined by PECs that opened up gaps for spending to increase beyond what was originally allowed. The last one was the PEC Kamikaze, with an estimated impact of R$ 80 billion/year for the public coffers – since no one believes that the next government will have cojones to withdraw the benefits. Furthermore, the country has a past of being addicted to inflation. In the slightest relapse, the price increase comes back with force.

And new populist measures such as reversing labor reform, questioning privatizations and disregarding fiscal discipline would certainly sour the business environment and set us on the Argentine path – first gradually, then suddenly. (This paragraph has the correct name and address.)

In Argentina, the trigger for the soaring dollar blue, as they call the parallel, gained traction after Economy Minister Martín Guzmán resigned earlier this month. Until the beginning of June, the premium in relation to the official was “only” 70%. Detail: until the end of 2019, before Fernández took office, the prices followed side by side, without major divergences.

Responsible for negotiating an agreement with the IMF, Guzmán was torpedoed day and night by Kirchnerists who were against following the Fund’s recommendations.

“Cristina has a diabolical efficiency in the activity of systematic demolition of the ministers who are her enemies and a dramatic inability to present solutions,” said economist Fabio Giambiagi, a deep expert on Argentine political intricacies.

The new Minister of Economy is the unorthodox – by the way! – Silvina Batakis, who has the support of vice president Cristina Kirchner. The “Greek”, as Batakis is known, has not yet explained how she will face inflation and restore the credibility of the country’s finances. When in doubt, Argentines take refuge in the dollar.

In 12 months, inflation hit 64%, with an upward bias. The core, which measures the variation in prices less subject to government intervention, remains around 100%.

“Without a quick adjustment of the macro framework, the risk of inflation converging into the triple digits increases,” JP Morgan analysts wrote in a recent report.

In Itaú’s assessment, the fiscal deterioration and uncertainties regarding economic policy stressed market perceptions regarding the sustainability of public debt. The government finds it difficult to find people interested in acquiring its bonds, and, as in Brazil in the past, it resorts to debt monetization: financing via the Central Bank, the buyer of last resort for bonds that nobody wants.

Government spending grows 18% a year; collection advances 6%. The primary deficit (excluding interest) is equivalent to 3.5% of GDP, far from the 2.5% target agreed with the IMF.

Batakis, who was suddenly appointed for lack of names, did not satisfy the ambitions of the Kirchnerists, who already call the new minister “Guzmanita” in the corridors. They want the agreement with the IMF to be renegotiated and the creation of a universal basic income whose fiscal cost would be 2.5% of GDP. Where would the money come from? From the increase in taxation of exports – the usual way for the country to bolster its budget.

Rural producers, angry with the already high tax burden and the lack of inputs, are not willing to pay this bill anymore. Protests against the government are increasingly frequent. Only 25% of voters approve of the government.

Alberto Fernández, celebrated years ago as a moderate leftist, has a knife to his neck. Rumors grow that he could resign from his position, handing the Casa Rosada over to his deputy.

Cristina, on the other hand, not content with the stockpiles in the economy, has been leading aggressive campaigns against the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro pattern.

The reason: the numerous corruption cases that weigh against the former president. She calls for an “urgent reform” of the Court, with an increase in the number of judges – to, of course, appoint magistrates she trusts.

Poor Argentines. They could be sailing in much calmer seas, surfing the appreciation of commodities. But they put everything at risk, in the political quagmire of Kirchnerist populism, a resistant variant of Peronism.

Brazil did not get there, but the risks are increasing.

“We could go into a similar situation, of uncontrolled inflation,” said economist Maílson da Nóbrega, former finance minister, to the Brazil Journal. “The spending cap is gone. The inexorable march of mandatory spending in the Budget continues. The current government will leave a brutal legacy.”

If the PT wins, Maílson believes that electoral campaign “nonsense” such as the proposal to review the labor reform will not prosper. “But I don’t see Lula as a leader capable of understanding the fiscal drama and low productivity.”

Giuliano Guandalini