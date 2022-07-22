Echoes starring Michelle Monaghan release date, cast, synopsis, photos and more

In August, Netflix will release a mystery thriller series titled echoes. We keep up with each new information released about the series and created a guide with everything you need to know right below.

echoes is an Australian limited series created, written and produced by Vanessa Gazy. Endemol Shine Australia produced the series with Brian Yorkey, Imogen Banks and Quinton Peeples also signed on as executive producers. Additionally, Yorkey and Peeples serve as showrunners.

echoes is an Australian limited series created, written and produced by Vanessa Gazy.



Echoes release date

Mark your calendar and set your alarm because the drama series will release on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM PT/3:00 AM ET. There is a total episode count of seven episodes, so there will be plenty to enjoy.

Michelle Monaghan stars in the lead roles of Leni and Gina, identical twins who share a dangerous secret. Matt Bomer stars as the male lead alongside Monaghan. He plays Jack Beck, Leni’s husband. Then there’s Daniel Sunjata, who plays Charlie Davenport, Gina’s husband.

Here is the cast list via IMDb below:

Michelle Monaghan as Leni and Gina

Matt Bomer as Jack Beck

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport

Ali Stroker as Claudia

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss

Rosanny Zayas as Vice Paula Martinez

Michael O’Neill as Victor McCleary

Celia Weston as Georgia Tyler

Gable Swanlund as Mathilda “Mattie” Beck

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James

Tyner Rushing as Maria McCleary

Madison Abbott as Young Leni

Victoria Abbott as Young Gina

Alise Willis as Me

Maddie Nichols as Natasha

Lucy Hammond as Young Claudia

Actor as Beau McMillan

There are some supporting actors that we didn’t include. You can check the echoes official IMDb page for the full cast and crew.

Synopsis of Echoes

Netflix provided us with the official synopsis and we share it below!

Echoes is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since childhood, Leni and Gina have secretly switched lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. .

echoes photos

Take a look at these official production photos from the show!

We’re still waiting for the trailer to come out. However, Netflix will likely release it by the end of July. Of course, you can count on us on Netflix Life to share it once it’s released.