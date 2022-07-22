Emirates opens world’s largest vertical farm to feed passengers

Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the best aviation information (many of which are exclusive) straight to your email, Click here.

Airbus A380 – Image: Emirates





Bustanica, the world’s largest hydroponic farm, opened its doors backed by an investment of US$40 million. The facility is Emirates Crop One’s first vertical farm.

Emirates Crop One is the joint venture between Crop One, the industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, and Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the largest catering operations (provision of prepared food and related services) in the world, serving more than 100 airlines.

Located near Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central, the 330,000 square foot facility is designed to produce over 1,000,000 kilograms of high quality leafy greens annually, requiring 95% less water than conventional agriculture. At any given time, the facility maintains more than 1 million cultivars (plants), which will provide a production of 3,000 kg per day.

Bustanica is powered by powerful technology – machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced methods – and a highly specialized in-house team that includes agronomy experts, engineers, horticulturists and plant scientists. A continuous production cycle ensures the product is super fresh and clean and grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemicals.

Emirates and other airline passengers can expect to eat these leafy greens, including lettuce, arugula, mixed salad and spinach, on board their flights starting this July.

Bustanica is not just revolutionizing salads in the sky: UAE consumers will soon be able to add these greens to their shopping carts at their nearest supermarkets. Bustanica also plans to expand into the production and sale of fruits and vegetables.

The farm’s closed loop system is designed to circulate water through the plants to maximize water use and efficiency. When the water evaporates, it is recovered and recycled in the system, saving 250 million liters of water per year compared to traditional outdoor farming for the same production.

Bustanica will have zero impact on the world’s threatened soil resources, an incredibly reduced reliance on water and year-round crops, unimpaired by weather conditions and pests.





Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President and Chief Executive Officer of the airline and Emirates Group, said:

“Food security and long-term self-sufficiency are vital to any country’s economic growth, and the UAE is no exception. We have specific challenges in our region, given the limitations of arable land and climate.

Bustanica inaugurates a new era of innovation and investments, which are important steps towards sustainable growth and aligned with the well-defined strategies for food and water security in our country.

Emirates Flight Catering is constantly investing in the latest technologies to delight customers, streamline operations and minimize our environmental footprint. Bustanica helps protect our supply chain and ensures our customers can enjoy locally sourced nutritious products.

By bringing production closer to consumption, we are reducing the food journey from field to fork. Congratulations to the Bustanica team for their remarkable achievements so far and for setting global standards and benchmarks in agronomy.”

