Emmy Awards: 35 looks that went down in award history – Vogue

+



Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King with looks worn at the Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

In September, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and one of the most awaited moments is the red carpet, when celebrities parade their looks chosen especially for the awards. Therefore, we have prepared a retrospective of the historic and memorable productions that were seen during the last years of the red carpet from Emmy.

It is worth remembering what was fashionable a few years ago, but which is still on the rise today, the classics that never die and also what was dated. As for style, there are the more daring looks, the glamorous Hollywood ones and the basic and elegant ones, which fill the eyes.

In the last edition, in 2021, Anya Taylor-Joy shone with a dream dress in shades of yellow, made by Dior, and was awarded in the category of best series with The Queen’s Gambit. Angela Basset, on the other hand, wore a fitted black dress, with a pink ruffle, which goes from the neckline to the hem, created by Greta Constantine.

know more

You will also see extravagant dresses and a romantic model by Chanel chosen by Sarah Jessica Parker. Keri Russell and Kerry Washington came out dazzling in head-to-toe sequins. Julianne Moore of Christian Dior Couture and Claire Danes of Lanvin showed that bold colors can be a seductive choice.

In 2014, Gwen Stefani stole the show in a shimmering Atelier Versace model with bold metal accents. At the 2018 Emmy Awards, pink was the color of the night: Tracee Ellis Ross impressed with a voluminous Valentino Haute Couture dress, while Thandie Newton, from Westworldparaded elegant minimalism in a dress by Brandon Maxwell.

In 2019, one of the highlights was the floral Richard Quinn dress by Kendall Jenner, which was worn with a latex outfit by Vex Clothing underneath. Gwyneth Paltrow also proved that vintage can look as current as what comes straight from the catwalk, sporting an extremely chic archival Valentino creation.

Even though the 2020 Emmys were virtual, the stars didn’t skimp on investing in fashion. A standout was Zendaya in the Armani Privé polka-dotted dress that she wore when she accepted her award for best actress in a drama series for her role in euphoria

While September does not arrive, remember below the looks who shone in the best moments in the history of the red carpet of Emmy Awards.

See too

Looks that went down in Emmy Awards history

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Dior at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Angela Basset wears Greta Constatine at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Michaela Coel wears Christopher John Rogers at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

Eliana Kwartler wears J Mendel at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya wears Armani Privé at the 2020 Emmys (Photo: Disclosure)

Regina King wears Schiaparelli at the 2020 Emmys (Photo: Disclosure)

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Alexandre Vauthier at the 2020 Emmys (Photo: Disclosure)

Kendall Jenner wears Richard Quinn and Vex Clothing at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya wears Vera Wang Collection and Cartier at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears Georges Hobeika at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow wears Valentino Haute Couture at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Valentino Haute Couture and Repossi at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel dresses Ralph & Russo and Harry Winston at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Thandie Newton wears Brandon Maxwell and Harry Winston at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Penelope Cruz wears Chanel Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty)

Scarlett Johansson wears Balmain at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown wears Calvin Klein at the 2017 Emmys (Photo: Getty)

Tatiana Maslany wears Alexander Wang at the 2017 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman wears Calvin Klein at the 2017 Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty)

Sarah Paulson wears Prada at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Hari Nef wears Gucci at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell wears Zuhair Murad at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Teyonah Parris wears French Miranda at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington wears Marc Jacobs at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum wears Versace at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani wears Atelier Versace at the 2014 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Claire Danes wears Lanvin at the 2012 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore wears Dior Haute Couture at the 2012 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow invests in Pucci at the 2011 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron de Chanel at the 2005 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears Chanel at the 2004 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Chanel at the 2003 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey wears Bradley Bayou at the 2002 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)