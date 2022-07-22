Emmy Awards: 35 looks that went down in award history – Vogue

In September, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and one of the most awaited moments is the red carpet, when celebrities parade their looks chosen especially for the awards. Therefore, we have prepared a retrospective of the historic and memorable productions that were seen during the last years of the red carpet from Emmy.
It is worth remembering what was fashionable a few years ago, but which is still on the rise today, the classics that never die and also what was dated. As for style, there are the more daring looks, the glamorous Hollywood ones and the basic and elegant ones, which fill the eyes.
In the last edition, in 2021, Anya Taylor-Joy shone with a dream dress in shades of yellow, made by Dior, and was awarded in the category of best series with The Queen’s Gambit. Angela Basset, on the other hand, wore a fitted black dress, with a pink ruffle, which goes from the neckline to the hem, created by Greta Constantine.
You will also see extravagant dresses and a romantic model by Chanel chosen by Sarah Jessica Parker. Keri Russell and Kerry Washington came out dazzling in head-to-toe sequins. Julianne Moore of Christian Dior Couture and Claire Danes of Lanvin showed that bold colors can be a seductive choice.
In 2014, Gwen Stefani stole the show in a shimmering Atelier Versace model with bold metal accents. At the 2018 Emmy Awards, pink was the color of the night: Tracee Ellis Ross impressed with a voluminous Valentino Haute Couture dress, while Thandie Newton, from Westworldparaded elegant minimalism in a dress by Brandon Maxwell.
In 2019, one of the highlights was the floral Richard Quinn dress by Kendall Jenner, which was worn with a latex outfit by Vex Clothing underneath. Gwyneth Paltrow also proved that vintage can look as current as what comes straight from the catwalk, sporting an extremely chic archival Valentino creation.
Even though the 2020 Emmys were virtual, the stars didn’t skimp on investing in fashion. A standout was Zendaya in the Armani Privé polka-dotted dress that she wore when she accepted her award for best actress in a drama series for her role in euphoria
While September does not arrive, remember below the looks who shone in the best moments in the history of the red carpet of Emmy Awards.