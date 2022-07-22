Emmy Awards: 35 looks that went down in award history – Vogue

Admin 32 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King with looks worn at the Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King with looks worn at the Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

In September, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and one of the most awaited moments is the red carpet, when celebrities parade their looks chosen especially for the awards. Therefore, we have prepared a retrospective of the historic and memorable productions that were seen during the last years of the red carpet from Emmy.

It is worth remembering what was fashionable a few years ago, but which is still on the rise today, the classics that never die and also what was dated. As for style, there are the more daring looks, the glamorous Hollywood ones and the basic and elegant ones, which fill the eyes.

In the last edition, in 2021, Anya Taylor-Joy shone with a dream dress in shades of yellow, made by Dior, and was awarded in the category of best series with The Queen’s Gambit. Angela Basset, on the other hand, wore a fitted black dress, with a pink ruffle, which goes from the neckline to the hem, created by Greta Constantine.

You will also see extravagant dresses and a romantic model by Chanel chosen by Sarah Jessica Parker. Keri Russell and Kerry Washington came out dazzling in head-to-toe sequins. Julianne Moore of Christian Dior Couture and Claire Danes of Lanvin showed that bold colors can be a seductive choice.

In 2014, Gwen Stefani stole the show in a shimmering Atelier Versace model with bold metal accents. At the 2018 Emmy Awards, pink was the color of the night: Tracee Ellis Ross impressed with a voluminous Valentino Haute Couture dress, while Thandie Newton, from Westworldparaded elegant minimalism in a dress by Brandon Maxwell.

In 2019, one of the highlights was the floral Richard Quinn dress by Kendall Jenner, which was worn with a latex outfit by Vex Clothing underneath. Gwyneth Paltrow also proved that vintage can look as current as what comes straight from the catwalk, sporting an extremely chic archival Valentino creation.

Even though the 2020 Emmys were virtual, the stars didn’t skimp on investing in fashion. A standout was Zendaya in the Armani Privé polka-dotted dress that she wore when she accepted her award for best actress in a drama series for her role in euphoria

While September does not arrive, remember below the looks who shone in the best moments in the history of the red carpet of Emmy Awards.

Looks that went down in Emmy Awards history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy wears Dior at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Angela Bassett arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards taking place at LA Live on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Photo: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Angela Basset wears Greta Constatine at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Michaela Coel from 'I May Destroy You' appears at the 73RD EMMY AWARDS, broadcast Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Param (Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

Michaela Coel wears Christopher John Rogers at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Eliana Kwartler attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Eliana Kwartler wears J Mendel at the 2021 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmys 2020 (Photo: Disclosure)

Zendaya wears Armani Privé at the 2020 Emmys (Photo: Disclosure)

Emmys 2020 (Photo: Disclosure)

Regina King wears Schiaparelli at the 2020 Emmys (Photo: Disclosure)

Emmys 2020 (Photo: Disclosure)

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Alexandre Vauthier at the 2020 Emmys (Photo: Disclosure)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Kendall Jenner attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner wears Richard Quinn and Vex Clothing at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Zendaya attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Zendaya wears Vera Wang Collection and Cartier at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears Georges Hobeika at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow wears Valentino Haute Couture at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow wears Valentino Haute Couture at the 2019 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2018 (Photo: Getty)

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Valentino Haute Couture and Repossi at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Issa Rae attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Jessica Biel dresses Ralph & Russo and Harry Winston at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2018 (Photo: Getty)

Thandie Newton wears Brandon Maxwell and Harry Winston at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2018 (Photo: Getty)

Penelope Cruz wears Chanel Haute Couture and Atelier Swarovski at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson wears Balmain at the 2018 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2017 (Photo: Getty)

Millie Bobby Brown wears Calvin Klein at the 2017 Emmys (Photo: Getty)

Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Tatiana Maslany wears Alexander Wang at the 2017 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2017 (Photo: Getty)

Nicole Kidman wears Calvin Klein at the 2017 Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty)

Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson wears Prada at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Hari Nef attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Hari Nef wears Gucci at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristen Bell wears Zuhair Murad at the 2016 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2015: Best of the red carpet (Photo: Emmy Awards 2015: Best of the red carpet)

Teyonah Parris wears French Miranda at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Emmy Awards 2015: Best of the red carpet (Photo: Emmy Awards 2015: Best of the red carpet)

Kerry Washington wears Marc Jacobs at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: TV personality Heidi Klum attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Heidi Klum wears Versace at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell at the 2015 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani wears Atelier Versace at the 2014 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani wears Atelier Versace at the 2014 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Claire Danes wears Lanvin at the 2012 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Claire Danes wears Lanvin at the 2012 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore wears Dior Haute Couture at the 2012 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Julianne Moore wears Dior Haute Couture at the 2012 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow invests in Pucci at the 2011 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow invests in Pucci at the 2011 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron de Chanel at the 2005 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron de Chanel at the 2005 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears Chanel at the 2004 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears Chanel at the 2004 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Chanel at the 2003 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker wears Chanel at the 2003 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey wears Bradley Bayou at the 2002 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey wears Bradley Bayou at the 2002 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Keri Russell from Armani at the 2000 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Keri Russell from Armani at the 2000 Emmys (Photo: Getty Images)

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

5 comedies on HBO Max for you to enjoy

“Soul of the Party” (2018) This typical bullshit will make you laugh. The story revolves …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved