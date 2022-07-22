Epic Games will not ban the sale of games with NFTs on its PC store

Tim Sweeney says it’s up to developers and the public to decide which technologies they want to support

Although the CEO of Epic Games have already publicly stated their objections to the NFT market, the company does not intend to prevent games with the technology from being sold in its store for PCs. According to the company’s boss, Tim Sweeney, it’s not up to the company to decide on the way developers will monetize their games or the features they will offer.

The executive’s statement comes in response to Mojang’s decision to ban any material associated with Minecraft is used in blockchains or other type of virtual asset. Although the decision comes at a time when the NFT market is already bearish, it is significant given the large size of the game and the fact that many projects in the segment have already used its image and concepts (even if in an unauthorized way).

Asked about the matter, Sweeney stated that the Epic Games Store will maintain its current stance of being an open place for all developers.. “Developers should be free to decide how they build their games, and you are free to decide whether to play them. I believe that store and operating system creators should not interfere by forcing their views on others. we definitely won’t”.

Tim Sweeney Shows Careful Enthusiasm With NFTs

In April of this year, Tim Sweeney had stated in an interview with Fast Company that while he saw potential in NFTs and blockchain, I was still careful about the topic. According to him, these spaces are currently full of blows and projects that do not use technologies to benefit players.

While the Epic Games Store will remain open to projects related to digital assets, Steam announced in February this year a completely contrary stance. The Valve store announced that it has decided to ban them entirely as a way to prevent scams from spreading and jeopardizing consumer confidence.

– Continues after advertising –

NFT sales are down 92% since September 2021

Numbers show that token excitement is at a low point



Although companies like Square Enix and the Ubisoft point to NFTs as an important part of their futures, the technology has been met with a lot of resistance from the developer community. A survey carried out at this year’s GDC shows that, of the 2,700 participants, 70% had no interest in working with her or with blockchains.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VGC