Every Harry Styles Movie So Far — And The Ones He Turned Down – Movie News

While delivering hits like As It Was and Watermelon Sugar, the Grammy winner is also making his way as an actor.

Harry Styles is one of the biggest names in music right now and is also investing in his acting career. owner of hits Sign of the Times, Watermelon Sugar and As It Wasthe singer began his career as a member of the group One Direction and, after the “indefinite break” announced in 2015, he took his first step as a soloist in 2017.

In the same year, he also gained notoriety on the big screen by participating in Dunkirk, the first film of his career as an actor. In chronological order of release, the I love cinema listed below the works performed by Harry Styles in cinemas.

Dunkirk (2017)





Responsible for making Harry Styles cut the curly hair that he cultivated for years, Dunkirk was the actor’s debut film. Directed and written by Christopher Nolan, the plot takes place during Operation Dynamo, in which allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and must be rescued during a fierce battle at the beginning of World War II.

As it is a historical war film, it was a positive surprise for fans that this was the singer’s first work in theaters, showing his versatility and the possibility of taking risks in whatever genres he proposed.

Eternals (2021)





Speaking of surprises, we can’t fail to mention Harry Styles’ appearance in the post-credits scenes of Eternals, a Marvel movie directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. In the plot, which reveals a race of immortal beings that transformed the history of the world and civilization, the singer plays Eros, brothers of Thanos, the mad titan who changed the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Don’t Worry Honey (2022)





War movies? We have! Of superheroes? Also! But that’s not just what Harry Styles’ career as an actor is being built on. Don’t Worry, Honey, is proof of that. The singer co-stars, alongside Florence Pugh, in this long-awaited psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, filmmaker also responsible for the highly acclaimed Out-of-the-Series. In the plot, Styles plays Jack Chambers, resident of a utopian experimental village and partner in a renowned company that hides disturbing secrets.

My Policeman (2022)





My Policeman is a story based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts and features Harry Styles and David Dawson in the main cast, playing the characters Tom and Patrick in a tragic gay romance set in the 1950s. In the film, Tom is a young police officer and Patrick works in a museum. When they meet, the chemistry is immediate, but they face two major barriers: Marion, Tom’s wife, and the criminalization of homosexual relationships at that time.



Movies Harry Styles Turned Down

Overall, Harry Styles turned down jobs due to scheduling conflicts. After all, although he is dedicated to his recent acting career, he also does not let go of his responsibilities as a singer. Take a look at the list of films that the star could not participate!

The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles was in talks for the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, but turned down the offer. The year was 2019 and the singer was preparing the release of his second studio album, fine line — who brought Watermelon Sugar to the world and was responsible for the first Grammy of his career.

“[A possibilidade] was discussed”, confirmed the actor in an interview with the British magazine The Face, at the time. “I want to make music and focus on it for a while. But everyone involved [no filme] are amazing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watching it, I’m sure.”

Nosferatu

Harry Styles also turned down an adaptation of a classic. The remake of Nosferatu, an icon of German expressionist cinema released 100 years ago, will be directed by Robert Eggers. The singer would star in the film alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, but the composition of his third album, Harry’s House, took up his time. In addition, the promotion period for Do not worry, dear and My Policeman would be compromised — and, as they were his first leading roles, the star was right to dedicate himself to it.

yesterday

Harry Styles had been invited to participate in the film Yesterday, a production that imagines a world in which no one knows The Beatles. Obviously, the singer is not there and who took the news to the world was Ed Sheeran.

The Thinking Oud Loud singer, who ended up playing himself, told BBC Radio 1 he was the third choice after Harry Styles and Chris Martin turned down an offer to appear in the film to play lead role Jack Malik, later played by Himesh. Patel.

“They asked Chris Martin, he said no, they asked Harry Styles, he said no, and I was the third choice,” revealed Ed Sheeran.

Bonus: Elvis

The role of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed film was disputed by Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort, but Austin Butler came out on top. The movie is listed as a bonus on that list because the singer didn’t turn it down, but was turned down by the director for being “too famous”.

“Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something together with him. The real problem with Harry is that he is Harry Styles. He is already an icon,” said Baz Luhrmann in an interview with the Fitzy & Wippa podcast. “He was desperate to put on his clothes. [de Elvis] and explore. He’s great and I have nothing but good things to say about Harry Styles.”