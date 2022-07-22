Facebook changed its feed to look like TikTok

The company Meta, which is responsible for the Facebook revealed that it is changing the option of how the social network shows users posts and videos on the main screen of all users. The focus of the goal is to get people to watch content from accounts they don’t follow, the option will be very similar to TikTok.

According to the company, the main Facebook page will now be called ‘home’. Now you will be able to discover different types of new content, which the social network believes you will like. The option mainly applies to photos and videos that are selected by software algorithms, which will display content based on users’ interests, both from accounts they follow and accounts they don’t. The changes started today, the 21st.

Most content will still come from accounts users follow, Meta claims. The company plans to increase the new content it shows over time as it improves the recommendation algorithm for its users.

It will also have a new tab titled “Feeds”, which will exclusively show posts from friends, family, pages and groups that a person you are following, where the most recent content is at the top.

Meta is making these changes on Facebook as TikTok, known for its younger audience, has seen significant growth in the US. The company’s focus then is to draw the attention of these young people, only now on Facebook.

TikTok’s main feed is called “For You”, where it offers short videos to users with the help of its algorithm that distinguishes their likes and dislikes from their activities on the platform. Most of the time, these videos are from accounts that users don’t follow directly, but whose content aligns with their interests.

Source: Bloomberg