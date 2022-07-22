Facebook mimics TikTok feed and will have less news; understand changes

Facebook’s timeline has undergone yet another change – perhaps the most significant in recent years. In a movement that seems to refer to Facebook “of the good times”, the application will now have an area with more posts from your friends, in chronological order, and less from other sources, such as news vehicles.

It is also possible that the inspiration for the new design is more current: TikTok, Meta’s main headache today. In the vertical video network, content is already displayed based on the account owner’s own choices.

On Facebook, this will happen in the new tab “feeds“, which will have subsections, such as “Friends”, “Groups”, “Pages” and also one of “Favorites”, which the user can customize. Therefore, if you follow UOL on Facebook, for example, you will only see the news if you enter “Pages”.

Facebook, new layout with Feeds tab Image: Disclosure/Goal

Suggested posts no longer exist, but there will still be ads.

Tab “ home “

The social network is also opening the “home“, visible when the application is opened. The new functionality has a classification system based on machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence.

According to the CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg explained in his post about the recast, “home” will be “where you will discover new content through recommendations”. In other words, it is a slightly more “blended” and less personal version than “feeds“.

In this area it will also be possible to create Reels (the fixed videos) and follow what is being published on the timeline and in Stories (the videos that last 24 hours). But these visual content also gained a tab just for them, called “Watch”.

It is worth mentioning that Facebook experienced a drop in users for the first time, in the last quarter of 2021. Rival TikTok is growing: it has already reached 1 billion users and, according to Insider Intelligence’s forecast, it should end 2022 with an average of 750 million. of active users per month.

Also according to Zuckerberg’s post, this new layout will be delivered to users gradually, so don’t be surprised if your app hasn’t changed yet.

*With input from 9to5mac, The Verge and Axios