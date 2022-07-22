Fan dies at Luísa Sonza show and family points out negligence: “Descaso”

Sad news among Luísa Sonza fans. During a concert by the singer, one of her admirers got sick and ended up dying. What happened, of course, left the singer shaken, who expressed and regretted the death of the fan.

Alice de Moraes, a 27-year-old veterinarian, was the victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest and ended up not resisting. The fan’s family alleged negligence on the part of the medical staff at the venue, which could have provided better care. Check out:

See too – Datena reveals that she felt she would die when she contracted Covid-19: “Paulada”

Fan dies during Luísa Sonza concert

Luísa Sonza (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Last Saturday, the 16th, Luísa Sonza took her show to Porto Alegre, RS, but what had everything to be a party night ended up being traumatic for the singer.

While following the singer’s performance, veterinarian Alice de Moraes ended up suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to Transul Emergencies Medicas, a company that helped the fan, in an interview with the UOL portal.

The story, however, began to reverberate on social media when a user said she was known to Alice and that Luísa Sonza had not even offered condolences to the family.

“My friend’s sister died at Luísa Sonza’s concert due to lack of medical care at the place. She might not have control over it, but at least she could have paid her condolences. No condolences? I love Luísa, but keeping quiet about it is problematic”, posted.

Upon seeing the post, Luísa Sonza made a point of responding and regretting what happened, sending positive energies to Alice’s family.

“I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I am devastated by it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother’s or sister’s number and then come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope that the case is investigated as soon as possible.” replied the singer.

I only found out yesterday about everything that happened and I’m devastated by it. My concern before was talking to the family. First I asked to find the mother’s or sister’s number to come and say something publicly. I wish the family a lot of strength and hope that the case is investigated as soon as possible. — LUÍSA SONZA 👅 (@luisasonza) July 21, 2022

See too – Afraid, wife of Stênio Garcia leaves home after negative repercussions

Fan family speaks of neglect

Also to the UOL portal, the lawyer representing Alice de Moras’ family condemned the attitude of the local medical team, alleging negligence.

“Unfortunately, to what we learned from the people who were with Alice at Luísa Sonza’s show, she felt sick and was not evaluated correctly nor rescued by the ambulance service that was at the show. Apparently, this is how she lost any chance of being alive today.” declared the lawyer.

The professional also said that Alice would have been left sitting in a plastic chair and would not have been rescued correctly and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, which would have been one of the reasons for her death.

“There is deep indignation on the part of the family, due to the information that was obtained about the disregard for her real health condition. Alice, who just finished taking pictures for her veterinary graduation, dedicated a lot of effort to saving abandoned animals and was herself left out in the open, in a plastic chair, in the cold of Porto Alegre, when there was an ambulance with a stretcher that could have her taken to the hospital, perhaps in time to be saved.“

The situation is being investigated and the delegate responsible for the investigation said that it is still premature to accuse of negligence.

“The family complains about the medical care on site. But I’m listening to people. We listened to family members, medical attendants, production personnel and it is premature to talk about it [negligência] now. People might be emotional about the episode. You have to formalize everything first to hear a demonstration in this sense”, declared.

See too – Sonia Abrão is called a liar by Ana Maria Braga and releases the verb: “Hypocrisy”

If you like the entertainment universe, you need to know the contents we have on this topic right here, at Fashion Bubbles portal!