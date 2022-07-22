Fans welcome Atltico with pressure and demand Turkish departure

The chat was given. The same one that supports also charges. #Turkish Out pic.twitter.com/WCWN4J46h7

After the 1-1 draw with Cuiab, this Thursday (21), at Arena Pantanal, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico arrived in Belo Horizonte with pressure from fans directed towards coach Antonio Mohamed. Members of an organized supporters of Atltico went to Confins airport, at dawn this Friday, and demanded the departure of the Argentine coach. The Military Police dispersed the group and used pepper spray to ward off the protesters.

On social media, fans also demanded the departure of Antonio Mohamed. The hashtag #ForaTurco was among the most commented on the platform.

The pressure on Antonio Mohamed is not today. Turco was already being pressured by the bad performances of the team, and the demands became stronger after the defeat to America, for the Brazilian Championship.

The setback to Tolima, at home, in the Copa Libertadores, and a bad streak in Serie A considerably raised questions about the Argentine’s work, whose continuity was guaranteed even with the elimination to Flamengo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.