Fast and Furious 10 | Michelle Rodriguez Addresses Change of Director

During participation in San Diego Comic-Con, Michelle Rodriguez commented on the change of directors in Fast and Furious 10, even being surprised that the production schedule did not suffer any major delays.

“‎Man, I couldn’t believe it. We lost our director and everything, and nothing was stopping that machine, I can say that. We’re almost done. I mean, it’s only four weeks, five weeks to go. I have practically finished my contribution.”

I told Deadline.

“Trust me, the audience will see so much, so much madness…”

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.

