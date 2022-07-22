Fast and Furious | Actress has idea for franchise continuity

Actress Michelle Rodriguez, the Letty Ortiz of the Fast and Furious franchise, stated in a recent interview that she has an idea that she would like to see in the franchise’s continuity.

In an interview with deadline at San Diego Comic-Con, Rodriguez was asked about the future of the franchise. But the actress has not commented on movies 10 or 11 as a closure to the saga, Rodriguez said they will need to “pass the baton” to a next generation and alluded to the cast members’ own children.

Check out what she said:

At some point, we will have to pass the baton to the younger generation. Don’t worry, we’re having kids right away! Will happen.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.