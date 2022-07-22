Film Schedule from July 23 to 29

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 23rd to the 29th of July.

Saturday, 07/23/2022

owl II

The stepfather

Original Title: The Stepfather

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2009

Director: Nelson McCormick

Cast: Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward, Penn Badgley, Amber Heard, Sherry

Stringfield, Paige Turco

Class: Suspense

When Michael returns home from military school, he meets his mother’s boyfriend. He seems like a nice guy, but he reveals a very dangerous side.

Saturday Session

Hit or run

Original Title: Shanghai Noon

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2000

Director: Tom Dey

Cast: Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Lucy Liu, Brandon Merrill, Roger Yuan,

Xander Berkeley, Walton Goggins

Class: Comedy

When a princess is kidnapped in China and taken to the American Wild West, Chon Wang tries to save her and impresses with acrobatic kung fu moves.

supercine

One Crazy Night

Original Title: Take Me Home Tonight

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Michael Dowse

Cast: Anna Faris;Chris Pratt;Dan Fogler;Michael Biehn;Teresa Palmer;Topher

grace

Class: Comedy

When the girl he was in love with in high school walks into the video store where he works, Matt decides to win her over.

owl I

Gone Girl

Original Title: Gone Girl

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2014

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

Class: Suspense

Amy disappears on her wedding anniversary. Nick, her husband, starts acting out of control and becomes the police’s number one suspect.

Sunday, 07/24/2022

owl II

Minutes ago

Original Title: Minutes Ago

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Caio Sóh

Cast: Vladimir Brichta, Otavio Muller, Paulinho Moska

Class: Comedy

Nildo and Alonso are two scavengers who, along with the horse Ruminante, their companion, share fantastic and surreal stories.

Maximum temperature

Aladdin

Original Title: Aladdin

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2019

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Will Smith/Naomi Scott/Billy Magnussen/Mena Massoud

Class: Comedy

A kind-hearted young man and a power-hungry grand vizier vie for a magical lamp that has the power to fulfill their deepest desires.

Major Sunday

Unknown

Original Title: Unknown

Country of Origin: German

Year of Production: 2011

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Cast: Aidan Quinn;Bruno Ganz;Diane Kruger;Frank Langella;January

Jones; Liam Neeson

Class: Action

Martin wakes up after four days in a coma due to an accident in Berlin. When trying to find his wife again, she doesn’t recognize him and another man goes by his name.

movie theater

in bad company

Original Title: Bad Company

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Joel Schumacher

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh, Gabriel Macht, Kerry

Washington, Adoni Maropis, Peter Stormare

Class: Comedy

After an agent dies in action, the CIA enlists his twin brother to complete his mission. But he is a rascal who knows nothing and gets help from a veteran.

Monday, 07/25/2022

Afternoon session

No Reservations

Original Title: No Reservations

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2007

Director: Scott Hicks

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily

Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Class: Romantic comedy

Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.

Hot screen

EARTHQUAKE

Original Title: The Quake

Country of Origin: Norwegian

Year of Production: 2018

Director: John Andreas Andersen

Cast: Ane Dahl Torp;Edith Haagenrud-Sande;Jonas Hoff Oftebro;Kathrine

Thorborg Johansen;Kristoffer Joner;Stig R Amdam

Class: Action, catastrophe

In 1904, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale shook Oslo. Since then, the population expects future earthquakes. What if now one was approaching?

Tuesday, 07/26/2022

Afternoon session

Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion

Original Title: Christopher Robin

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Marc Forster

Cast: Jim Cummings, Ewan McGregor, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Mark Gatiss,

Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael

Class:

The dreamy boy Christopher becomes a focused man with no time for his family. His friend Winnie the Pooh resurfaces asking for help to find Tigger and his gang

Wednesday, 07/27/2022

Afternoon session

The Vacation of My Life

Original Title: Last Holiday

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Wayne Wang

Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Alicia

Witt, Gerard Depardieu

Class: Comedy

Georgia Byrd is a very shy woman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, decides to radically change her life.

Thursday, 07/28/2022

Afternoon session

Our Union, Much Confusion

Original Title: Our Family Wedding

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Rick Famuyiwa

Cast: America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia, Regina King

Class: Comedy, Romance

A girl from a Mexican family and a boy from an African-American family decide to get married, but their parents clash in an attempt to preserve their own cultures.

Friday, 07/29/2022

Afternoon session

Shrek 2

Original Title: Shrek 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2004

Director: Andrew Adamson;Conrad Vernon;Kelly Asbury

Cast: Cameron Diaz; Eddie Murphy;Julie Andrews; Rupert Everett

Class: Animation

Fiona’s father discovers that she did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed and that she has become an ogress. Shrek has to fight to prove her worth.

owl I

You only live once

Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez

Country of Origin: Argentina

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Federico Cueva

Cast: Santiago Segura, Alexandre Moreno, Pablo Rago, Darío Lopilato, Peter

Lanzani Class: Comedy, Action

Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken.