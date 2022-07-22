Film Schedule from July 23 to 29

Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 23rd to the 29th of July.
Saturday, 07/23/2022
owl II
The stepfather
Original Title: The Stepfather
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2009
Director: Nelson McCormick
Cast: Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward, Penn Badgley, Amber Heard, Sherry
Stringfield, Paige Turco
Class: Suspense
When Michael returns home from military school, he meets his mother’s boyfriend. He seems like a nice guy, but he reveals a very dangerous side.
Saturday Session
Hit or run
Original Title: Shanghai Noon
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2000
Director: Tom Dey
Cast: Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson, Lucy Liu, Brandon Merrill, Roger Yuan,
Xander Berkeley, Walton Goggins
Class: Comedy
When a princess is kidnapped in China and taken to the American Wild West, Chon Wang tries to save her and impresses with acrobatic kung fu moves.
supercine
One Crazy Night
Original Title: Take Me Home Tonight
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Michael Dowse
Cast: Anna Faris;Chris Pratt;Dan Fogler;Michael Biehn;Teresa Palmer;Topher
grace
Class: Comedy
When the girl he was in love with in high school walks into the video store where he works, Matt decides to win her over.
owl I
Gone Girl
Original Title: Gone Girl
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2014
Director: David Fincher
Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry
Class: Suspense
Amy disappears on her wedding anniversary. Nick, her husband, starts acting out of control and becomes the police’s number one suspect.
Sunday, 07/24/2022
owl II
Minutes ago
Original Title: Minutes Ago
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Caio Sóh
Cast: Vladimir Brichta, Otavio Muller, Paulinho Moska
Class: Comedy
Nildo and Alonso are two scavengers who, along with the horse Ruminante, their companion, share fantastic and surreal stories.
Maximum temperature
Aladdin
Original Title: Aladdin
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2019
Director: Guy Ritchie
Cast: Will Smith/Naomi Scott/Billy Magnussen/Mena Massoud
Class: Comedy
A kind-hearted young man and a power-hungry grand vizier vie for a magical lamp that has the power to fulfill their deepest desires.
Major Sunday
Unknown
Original Title: Unknown
Country of Origin: German
Year of Production: 2011
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Cast: Aidan Quinn;Bruno Ganz;Diane Kruger;Frank Langella;January
Jones; Liam Neeson
Class: Action
Martin wakes up after four days in a coma due to an accident in Berlin. When trying to find his wife again, she doesn’t recognize him and another man goes by his name.
movie theater
in bad company
Original Title: Bad Company
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Joel Schumacher
Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock, Matthew Marsh, Gabriel Macht, Kerry
Washington, Adoni Maropis, Peter Stormare
Class: Comedy
After an agent dies in action, the CIA enlists his twin brother to complete his mission. But he is a rascal who knows nothing and gets help from a veteran.
Monday, 07/25/2022
Afternoon session
No Reservations
Original Title: No Reservations
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2007
Director: Scott Hicks
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily
Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones
Class: Romantic comedy
Kate is the head chef at an upscale restaurant. Her perfectionist ways are intimidating, but she is put to the test when Nick, a lively underboss, is hired.
Hot screen
EARTHQUAKE
Original Title: The Quake
Country of Origin: Norwegian
Year of Production: 2018
Director: John Andreas Andersen
Cast: Ane Dahl Torp;Edith Haagenrud-Sande;Jonas Hoff Oftebro;Kathrine
Thorborg Johansen;Kristoffer Joner;Stig R Amdam
Class: Action, catastrophe
In 1904, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale shook Oslo. Since then, the population expects future earthquakes. What if now one was approaching?
Tuesday, 07/26/2022
Afternoon session
Christopher Robin – An Unforgettable Reunion
Original Title: Christopher Robin
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Marc Forster
Cast: Jim Cummings, Ewan McGregor, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Mark Gatiss,
Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael
Class:
The dreamy boy Christopher becomes a focused man with no time for his family. His friend Winnie the Pooh resurfaces asking for help to find Tigger and his gang
Wednesday, 07/27/2022
Afternoon session
The Vacation of My Life
Original Title: Last Holiday
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Wayne Wang
Cast: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton, Giancarlo Esposito, Alicia
Witt, Gerard Depardieu
Class: Comedy
Georgia Byrd is a very shy woman who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, decides to radically change her life.
Thursday, 07/28/2022
Afternoon session
Our Union, Much Confusion
Original Title: Our Family Wedding
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Rick Famuyiwa
Cast: America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia, Regina King
Class: Comedy, Romance
A girl from a Mexican family and a boy from an African-American family decide to get married, but their parents clash in an attempt to preserve their own cultures.
Friday, 07/29/2022
Afternoon session
Shrek 2
Original Title: Shrek 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2004
Director: Andrew Adamson;Conrad Vernon;Kelly Asbury
Cast: Cameron Diaz; Eddie Murphy;Julie Andrews; Rupert Everett
Class: Animation
Fiona’s father discovers that she did not marry the prince to whom she was betrothed and that she has become an ogress. Shrek has to fight to prove her worth.
owl I
You only live once
Original Title: Solo Se Vive Una Vez
Country of Origin: Argentina
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Federico Cueva
Cast: Santiago Segura, Alexandre Moreno, Pablo Rago, Darío Lopilato, Peter
Lanzani Class: Comedy, Action
Leo, a professional crook, needs to take on another personality to get away from the dangerous Duges, López and Harken.