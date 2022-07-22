Finally! Motorola Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro get official launch date

After numerous rumors and leaks, Motorola has finally released the release date of the new Razr 2022 and Edge X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra. The news was shared through the manufacturer’s Chinese social networks. According to the company, the new smartphones must be presented in China on August 2. That is, a few days before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Motorola’s conference should be broadcast worldwide starting at 7:30 pm (8:30 am in Brasília). The chosen platform is the social network Weibo itself.

A short time later, a leaker published an image where we can see the silhouette of the two smartphones and their respective rear cameras. Thus, we can confirm that the Razr 2022 should have two lenses, while the Edge X30 Pro hits the market with three sensors.

As for the expected specifications for each model, the Razr 2022 should be announced with a 6.7-inch OLED screen and a 3-inch external display. In addition, we will have Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processorup to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The main camera will be 50 MP and the ultrawide lens adds another 13 MP. On the other hand, Edge X30 Pro/Edge 30 Ultra has 6.73-inch AMOLED panel and 144 Hz rate. The chipset is the SD 8 Plus Gen 1, while the main rear camera is 200 MP accompanied by a secondary sensor of 50 MP and a tertiary of 12 MP. The 4,500mAh battery completes the set with support for 125W fast charging. Looking forward to the Motorola event? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.

