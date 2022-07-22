First Christopher Nolan movie poster with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Peaky Blinders actor will play the father of the nuclear bomb in Nolan’s new blockbuster!

Oppenheimerthe new movie Christopher Nolan (Interstellar, Batman), had its first poster released that brings Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) amid the clouds of smoke.

In the feature, Murphy plays Robert Oppenheimerphysicist who directed the Manhattan Project, responsible for developing the first nuclear bombs in history during the final stretch of World War II.

Check out the first poster Oppenheimer below:

In addition to Cillian Murphy, the cast also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek, Gary Oldmanamong many other stars.

This will be Christopher Nolan’s first film not to be distributed by Warner Bros. in over 20 years. The prolific partnership with the studio ended on account of the HBO Maxwhich in 2021 received simultaneous releases with the cinema.

Nolan was enraged by the decision, speaking publicly about the way the directors were betrayed by Warner, and cut ties with the studio. Because of this, Oppenheimer will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

the debut of Oppenheimer is set for July 2023. How are your expectations for Christopher Nolan’s next film? Leave it in the comments below!

Enjoy and check it out: