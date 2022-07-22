Flamengo and Vitinho end talks and decide not to renew contract, says website; parties evaluate bids in search of early exit

Forward had a contract until December with Rubro-Negro and will not continue to next season

Vitinho will not continue at Flamengo in 2023. This Thursday (21), club and player decided to end the cycle between the parties at the end of the player’s contract, in December of this year, according to the website. ge.

Both parties understood that the best path is through the end of the cycle, which began in mid-2018 and a possibility of exit before December is still real. This will only depend on the arrival of possible offers.

One factor that contributed to a non-renewal between the two parties was the intensified criticism of the player from the crowd, including boos at him on entry into the field in the last two matches.

The publication states that Fla received two offers for Vitinho in early June, one from Turkey and the other from Mexico, but both were rejected by the Rubro-Negro board.

In the first half of the year, the two parties even advanced in negotiations for a contractual extension, debating salary issues and contract length, but recent episodes have taken everything back.

Vitinho was hired for 10 million euros (about R$ 44 million at the time) by Flamengo. At that moment, the striker was the most expensive player in the club’s history. 2021 was his best year, with 14 goals and 15 assists.